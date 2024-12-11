As Taylor Swift said goodbye to her Eras Tour, one of her longtime band members shared an emotional message after the tour came to an end on Sunday (December 8).

The pop star's bass player Amos Heller - who has been part of her band for 15 years - reflected on this time after touring the globe and performing 149 shows in what has set the record as the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

He also shared a series of snaps from the Eras Tour, including ones of him jamming out with Swift on stage.

“It’s done. No more early lobby calls. No more airports. No more lugging a suitcase and Mono bag up an escalator, through a line, out of baggage claim. No more warming up, no more cooling down,” he wrote.

“No more looking at my watch 20 times to make sure I don’t miss a call. No more saying goodbye to my family, no more ‘How many sleeps now?’ No more jet lag. It’s done.”

"No more slipping into new languages, cultures, cuisines, accented pleasantries," he wrote. "No more snow in Tokyo, watch factories in Switzerland, museums in Sweden, bass shops in Australia, steaks in Rio, tattoos in Ireland, runs in Germany, flowers in Amsterdam."

He described how he walked into a "ringing stadium feeling like a gladiator," and loved seeing people "screaming lyrics with a perfect stranger who's now your best friend".

Heller described how he walked into a "ringing stadium feeling like a gladiator," and loved seeing people "screaming lyrics with a perfect stranger who’s now your best friend”.

“This is the best I can do now. It’s a completed work. We watched it go from What If to How Will It Be to Here We Are to Almost Done to Done,” the bass player continued.

Swift performs live on stage in London during the Eras tour Getty Images

“The record books are closed with fresh ink on a lot of pages. I’ve emerged changed. As a player, performer, person, partner. Backstage after the final curtain I let myself sink to my knees for a bit, before laying on the floor gently reminiscing with [dancer Tori Evans]. Spent. We lived a lifetime. If you think it felt like graduation, it did.”

Heller noted how he feels "so much love and gratitude to be a part of this community" and went on to praise Swift by directly addressing her in his message.

"You command so much respect and admiration from everyone who’s fortunate enough to add their effort to yours," he said. " Your blend of focus, heart, stamina and joy calls forth the best of everyone around you. Thank you for trusting me with my part of your vision. It was the ride of a lifetime. I love you."

He ended the post with one of Swift's songs 'Long Live'.

Heller's post comes as it was revealed Swift handed out $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on the Eras Tour both on stage and behind the scenes.

This included truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, make-up, wardrobe, physical therapists and video team who were all part of the successful two-year long tour, as reported by People.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift fans said an emotional goodbye as Eras tour comes to an end.

