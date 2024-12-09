After nearly two years and 149 shows, Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour came to an end on Sunday night (December 8) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 33-year-old kicked off her tour back on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and she would go on to break records with her three-hour-long performances which were in unprecedented demand from fans and it is estimated a whopping 10.1 million attended the tour, as per Variety.

In 2023, Swift performed 66 shows that earned her over $1 billion and in doing so the Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time - no doubt this number has continued to rise since then.

The tour itself became a pop culture phenomenon where Swifties would hand out friendship bracelets to each other in reference to the "make the friendship bracelets" lyric from Swift's song 'You're On Your Own Kid', and dress up as their favourite Taylor Swift era of music at the concerts.

Such was the popularity of the Eras Tour, Swift released a concert film in October 2023 which earned $261.7 million at the box office.

With millions of posts on TikTok, excited fans would share their latest theories as well as the footage from the concert - particularly Swift's acoustic section of the show where she would perform surprise songs on the piano and guitar. For the last-ever show, she sang five tracks, 'A Place in This World,' 'New Romantics,' 'Long Live,' 'New Year's Day,' and 'The Manuscript'.

Swift's dancer Kam N. Saunders would also go viral as he says the famous line “like ever” at the end of her bridge of 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,' but would add a twist with each show and for the last one he exclaimed: "For the last time, NO!"





During this time, Swift would also use her live shows to announce the release of new music, and on the Eras Tour she dropped Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in July 2023, 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October 2023, and a brand new album area The Tortured Poets Department in April this year which was added to the setlist.

Sabrina Carpenter, Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, Paramore, Gayle, Beabadoobee, Muna, Owenn, girl in red, RAYE, Louta, Mette, Griff, Benson Boone, Sofia Isella, Suki Waterhouse, Holly Humberstone and Maisie Peters were all Swift's support acts on various legs of the tour.

There were even some special guest appearances from Ed Sheeran, Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Ice Spice, Maren Morris and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

At the final show, a clip has gone viral of Swift counting down to zero as she waved goodbye to fans during her song 'Midnight Rain' and later expressed how much the tour has meant to her.

"Thank you so much for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life my beloved eras tour," she said.

As the final Eras Tour show came to a close, emotional Swifties took to social media to express their sadness that this Era has now ended and also looked back on Swift's achievements and their favourite moments from the tour.

























































































































If you're missing the Eras Tour already, one fan has put together a thread of all the viral moments from the shows:

Elsewhere, a Taylor Swift music video shows she gets to the stage by hiding in a cleaning cart.

