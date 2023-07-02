Taylor Swift fan does TV interview in disguise after calling in sick at work

The Swifties are a formidable bunch – just ask Matty Healy – and a recent fan interview has proven the point yet again, it seems.

The Taylor Swift fan skived off work on the night of the pop star’s gig in Cincinnati this weekend, hoping nobody would recognise her when she was meant to be home “sick”. Inspired by Swift’s song “Anti-Hero”, the fan kept her identity secret by dressing up as one of the music video’s ghosts.

Standing in a queue of thousands ahead of the grand opening of the Taylor Swift merchandise truck, which was selling $75 hoodies and $40 tank tops, the brave Swiftie even got in front of a camera, giving an interview to local news channel WKRC-TV Local 12.

“There are two Swifties here who shall remain anonymous, who called in sick to work,” said the interviewer. “They travelled here from Louisville, so they’ve gotten quite a drive here. They’ve been here since about 2.45 in the morning.”

Turning to the two people with blankets over their heads, and one wearing sunglasses over the top, the reporter asked: “Can you tell me what Taylor Swift means to you – she must mean a lot to you, because you’re here and you’ve called in sick.”

One of the fans replied: “That is very true. I almost called my daughter’s middle name Taylor, so…”

The fan said she wanted to buy a hoodie from the merch truck, and that she had tickets to see the pop star this weekend. She added that she was taking an 11-year-old little girl to the gig with her. “It’s her first time. I went to the show in Nashville, so it’s more for her.”

Fortunately for the fans, the reporter was supportive of their disguise. “Your secret’s safe with me! I think it’s safe with everyone else here too.”

The ghosts in “Anti-Hero” are a visual representation of the first verse of the song. “I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser,” she sings. “Midnights become my afternoons. When my depression works the graveyard shift, all of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room.” See their cameo in the music video here.

The two real-life “Anti-Hero” ghosts quickly went viral after the exchange, with social media users finding the exchange hilarious. One person said: “Keep it weird, Louisville.”

Another said: “I just know she gon f**k around and wear that same gray quarter zip to work one day and tell on herself.”

Let’s just hope they never get found out.

