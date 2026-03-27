Taylor Swift issues powerful internet warning during awards speech

Pop sensation Taylor Swift swept the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, clinching a remarkable seven accolades, including the coveted Artist of the Year and Best Pop Album for her uplifting record, The Life of a Showgirl.

Addressing the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, Swift used one of her acceptance speeches to advocate for artists to hone their craft away from the immediate pressures of online feedback. She recounted spending "thousands of hours" as a teenager privately playing guitar, writing songs, making mistakes, and learning from them.

"I'm a firm believer that anything you feed your mind, it will internalize, and anything you feed the Internet it will attempt to kill," she stated, holding her Album of the Year trophy. "And I don't want that for your dreams."

Dressed in a striking seafoam green velvet corset and matching miniskirt adorned with light pink bead accents, Swift also secured awards for Song of the Year and Best Music Video for "The Fate of Ophelia." Olympic figure skating gold medallist Alysa Liu presented the Artist of the Year award, prompting Swift to express her delight, stating: "You brought me so much happiness."

Earlier in the evening, Swift shared that The Life of a Showgirl drew inspiration from the overwhelming positivity she experienced from fans during her record-breaking Eras Tour. "The album came out with this energy of just feeling really happy and strong and confident and free. And so I want to say thank you to the fans for giving me that feeling," she explained.

Her personal life with fiancé Travis Kelce, who was seated front row in a brown leather jacket, provides a similar wellspring of energy, Swift noted. "So thanks for all the vibes," she affectionately told the NFL star. The couple announced their engagement in August.