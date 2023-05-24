Taylor Swift fans are selling rainwater collected during stormy concert

It’s well known that Taylor Swift has one of the most dedicated fan bases in music, and now one of them is trying to cash in by selling rainwater collected during one of her recent shows.

Swift took to the stage in bad weather during her show in Foxborough, Massachusettes on Saturday (May 20).

The singer braved the elements to serenade her fans and now one of them is looking to make a little cash after collecting some of the rainwater.

Instagram account Only In Boston posted an image of an item selling for $250 (£250).

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The picture shows containers with the words “Taylor Swift rain” and “Gillette stadium” written on them.





The question is – is anyone fanatical enough to buy it?

It’s not the first time a Swifty has tried to make some quick cash after a concert recently. Last week, people discovered a listing on Depop which listed a pair of contact lenses for a (literally) eye-watering $10,000.

Would you buy rainwater from a Taylor Swift concert? Kevin Winter/Getty





The post described the lenses as “contacts that have seen taylor swift eras tour [sic]” – but did eventually take down the listing and clarify it was a joke.

It’s impressive just how far fans will go for Swift, though.

A devoted dad recently decided to fork out over $21,000 (£16,000) for his daughter and her friends to go to a Taylor Swift concert after their tickets never arrived from StubHub.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.