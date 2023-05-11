Taylor Swift fan puts contact lenses that have 'seen' latest tour up for sale

Celebrities
x
A Taylor Swift fan is selling an item for $10,000 - and no it's not a ticket to her highly popular Eras Tour but instead it's an item that has been present at one of the concerts...
Contact lenses that have "seen Taylor Swift's Eras Tour" is the item listed for sale on the online marketplace Depop at a jaw dropping price.
Those lenses will have seen Swift perform her hits such as 'Anti-Hero,' 'Style,' and 'Shake It Off,' and are listed as "used" but in an "excellent condition."
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Photos on the post-show the two contacts in the palm of a hand, to give prospective Swiftie buyers a look to see if they want the used lenses of the lucky concertgoer.
The advert has since gone viral after Pop Tingz shared a screenshot of the advert.
\u201cA Taylor Swift fan is selling contacts that have \u201cseen Taylor Swift\u2019s eras tour\u201d for $10,000.\u201d— Pop Tingz (@Pop Tingz) 1683753913
Since then, both Swifties and Twitter users, in general, have been reacting to the advert, with some finding the post funny and entertaining while others called it "insane," "stupid," and "embarrassing."
But since going viral, the Depop user in question has deleted the advert and added to her bio description: "LMAO IT WAS A JOKE."
\u201cwould've been funnier if it was kept up for longer\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— \u272e\ud835\udd6f\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd93\ud835\udd8e\u272e (@\u272e\ud835\udd6f\ud835\udd86\ud835\udd93\ud835\udd8e\u272e) 1683801306
So she wasn't really going to sell the contact lenses at the hefty price, even if someone wanted them.
Though some did joke that the stunt has inspired them to list their contacts for sale after seeing their favourite artist live.
\u201ci should do this with beyonc\u00e9 anyone want contacts that have seen the first opening act of the renaissance tour?\u201d— yeri\u2019s wife (real) \ud83e\udec2 (@yeri\u2019s wife (real) \ud83e\udec2) 1683792251
\u201cim seeing taylor on friday and i wear contacts I\u2019m selling em for $6k each or $11k for the set\u201d— local sapphic goddess \u2600\ufe0f\ud83d\udc8b (@local sapphic goddess \u2600\ufe0f\ud83d\udc8b) 1683787884
Elsewhere, a woman has been condemned as a terrible daughter after choosing to miss her own mother’s wedding to attend a concert.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Top 100
The Conversation (0)