Taylor Swift fan puts contact lenses that have 'seen' latest tour up for sale

A Taylor Swift fan is selling an item for $10,000 - and no it's not a ticket to her highly popular Eras Tour but instead it's an item that has been present at one of the concerts...

Contact lenses that have "seen Taylor Swift's Eras Tour" is the item listed for sale on the online marketplace Depop at a jaw dropping price.

Those lenses will have seen Swift perform her hits such as 'Anti-Hero,' 'Style,' and 'Shake It Off,' and are listed as "used" but in an "excellent condition."

Photos on the post-show the two contacts in the palm of a hand, to give prospective Swiftie buyers a look to see if they want the used lenses of the lucky concertgoer.

The advert has since gone viral after Pop Tingz shared a screenshot of the advert.

Since then, both Swifties and Twitter users, in general, have been reacting to the advert, with some finding the post funny and entertaining while others called it "insane," "stupid," and "embarrassing."









































But since going viral, the Depop user in question has deleted the advert and added to her bio description: "LMAO IT WAS A JOKE."

So she wasn't really going to sell the contact lenses at the hefty price, even if someone wanted them.

Though some did joke that the stunt has inspired them to list their contacts for sale after seeing their favourite artist live.









