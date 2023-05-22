A devoted dad decided to fork out over $21,000 (£16,000) for his daughter and her friends to go to a Taylor Swift concert after their tickets never arrived from StubHub.

Anthony Silva, who could've bought a car for the money, said the purchase 'put him back a bit', as the original tickets cost a pricey $1800 each.

However, before announcing the good news to his daughter, Katy, he played a little prank that she wasn't going and didn't get a great reaction.

"I went home slamming stuff, I was so angry, so disappointed because I was looking forward to this for nine months," she admitted to a local news outlet.

However, the girls made it to the concert in the end.

