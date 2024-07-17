The future of popular comedy rock band Tenacious D has been cast into doubt after Jack Black cancelled the rest of a tour in Australia and New Zealand following comments made by Kyle Gass about Donald Trump being shot.

An assassination attempt was made on former US President Trump when he was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

The gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot dead by Secret Service - one spectator was killed and two others were seriously injured.

During a Tenacious D show in Sydney on July 14, Gass made a joke about the shooting.

It's reported Gass was presented with a cake on stage for his 64th birthday and when he was asked to make a wish, he seemed to reply: "Don't miss Trump next time."

Since then, Black posted a message on Instagram saying he was "blindsided" by the comment and said the future of the band is being considered.

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black said.

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Gass apologised on Instagram for his comments.

He said: "The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone.

"What happened was a tragedy and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologise to those I've let down and truly regret the pain I caused."

It's reported Gass has also split with his manager following the incident.

