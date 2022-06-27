The Boys, easily the most depraved and violent show, on television to its shocking levels of debauchery to new levels in its most recent episode, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Unlike anything else in the superhero medium, The Boys does not mind delving into the cruder elements of superhero culture, which includes a lot of sex. This aspect of the show arguably peaked in episode six of season 3 of the show, named 'Herogasm.'

Warning: the rest of this article does contain NSFW descriptions and spoilers for episode 6, season 3 of The Boys.

Without going into too much detail, because to be honest we're not sure we can, 'Herogasm' is basically when a bunch of the so-called 'supes' get together for an orgy.

For reasons, The Deep, a riff on Aquaman, is found fornicating with an actual octopus much to the shock of his colleague in The Seven, a parody of the Justice League, Starlight.

Now the scene in itself is more surreal than graphic which is probably for a good reason as it would have seriously violated a policy at Amazon.

Talking to TVLine, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke revealed that there were a lot of discussions about the scene with The Deep and his tentacled friend. Kripke said: "We had a lot of discussions this season about the scene with Deep and the octopus. For some crazy reason, Standards has a policy against bestiality. They’re so uptight, really."

"The discussion of that scene and how we pulled off that scene actually triggered a lot of alarm bells at a lot of different levels at Amazon because you’re not supposed to show people f**king animals, and I get it.

"But my pitch to them was always like it’s so absurd [that] it wouldn’t be out of place in a Farrelly brothers movie. So it’s hard to call it prurient bestiality. It’s ridiculous. To my knowledge, I don’t even think octopi have orifices down there. So there was a lot of discussion of like what are the shots, and what can we do and what can we get away with?"

So Kripke has apparently got away with a serious violation thanks to biology. Also on the X-Ray feature on Prime Video it says that the scene was filmed with a puppet and thank goodness for that.

Kripke also revealed that Amazon had to install a Standards and Practices division just for The Boys. He adds: "I still remember the call, which [was] like, ‘Can you guys come in? Because we have to start a Standards & Practices department,’ in part because of us. It was [our] Season 1 and then I think there was like one other show that caused a problem for them. I’ll wear it as a badge of honor that I helped start their Standards department.”

This is far from the most bizarre thing that has happened in The Boys this season. The opening episode featured a character called Termite crawling inside another man's penis and accidentally killing him.

Elsewhere, the show's fan community has been embroiled in chaos as some members of its subreddit felt let down by the overtly political message of the show.

