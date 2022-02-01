The Simpsons has predicted everything from Donald Trump as president to the Capitol Riots – but one thing it didn’t manage to foresee is the Canadian truck driver protests, despite what the internet might have you believe.

It comes after Canadian truck drivers protesting vaccine mandates for cross-border drivers made headlines around the world in recent times.

Drivers protested in Ottawa as the Canadian government enacted a requirement forcing all cross-border truck drivers to be vaccinated as of 15th January, with the US imposing the same requirement on truckers entering the country.

The Prime Minister and his family moved from their residence in Ottawa to an undisclosed location over the weekend amid security concerns as a result.

The Simpsons: Justin Trudeau Hides from Convoy of Truckers www.youtube.com

Over recent days, a clip from The Simpsons has been circulating, which suggests the hugely influential series saw the events coming years ago.

However, that’s not quite the case.

‘Look son, it’s one of nature’s most beautiful sites,’ Homer Simpsons says in the first part of the viral clip, which sees him driving a truck with son Bart.

‘The convoy,’ he adds as they’re joined by a number of other trucks. The clip then switches to footage of Canadian prime minister Trudeau, who screams in panic and flees from his office.

While it might seem convincing, the clip is actually made up of footage from two different episodes broadcast decades apart.

The episode focused on Bart and Homer's adventures on the road 20th Century Fox

The first part is from 'Maximum Homerdrive', the seventeenth episode of the 10th season first aired in 1999, while the footage of Trudeau is from the 2019 episode 'D'Oh Canada'.

So, in fact, the show didn't see the protests coming at all. The Simpsons might be good at predictions, but it’s not quite that good.

Far-right groups in Canada have latched onto the protest being staged by truck drivers against the vaccine mandate. Donald Trump Jr also weighed in, praising the truckers' fight against "tyranny" and called on Americans to do the same, while Elon Musk also appeared to show his support.

Justin Trudeau has been moved to a secure location Alex Wong/Getty Images

Canadian prime minister Trudeau has dismissed the convoy protest, declaring: “The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values, as a country.

“The best way to prevent further disruptions to our supply chains is by making sure that people don’t fall sick, by making sure that people are vaccinated,” Mr Trudeau said.

