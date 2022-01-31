Elon Musk appeared to show his support for Canadian truck drivers protesting vaccine mandates for cross-border drivers by posting a picture of them demonstrating – only, it’s from way back in 2018.

It comes after drivers protested in Ottawa as the Canadian government enacted a requirement forcing all cross-border truck drivers to be vaccinated as of 15 January, making headlines around the world. The US has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering the country.

Mr Musk previously tweeted that "Canadian truckers rule", while appearing to endorse the drivers' anti-vaccine positions.

He also wrote, “CB radios are free from govt/media control” before adding: “If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Musk previously told Time magazine in December that while his eligible children are vaccinated, he is opposed to vaccine mandates.

Now he’s posted a picture of demonstrations. However, the picture of protesting truck drivers is actually four years old and the image was previously published in CDL Life.

The 50-year-old tweeted an image of a town covered in snow, with a motorway full of stationary trucks.

‘Taking a break from politics for a while. Here’s a nice photo of trucks,’ Musk captioned the picture.

The demonstration at the time saw 600 trucks participate in a convoy in the Alberta region of Grande Prairie, taking issue with a government bill which impacted oil prices.

Meanwhile, far-right groups in Canada have latched onto the protest being staged by truck drivers against the vaccine mandate.

Donald Trump Jr weighed in, praising the truckers' fight against "tyranny" and called on Americans to do the same.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been made aware of the potential threat from extremist groups, saying there was a "small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.