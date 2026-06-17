Toy Story 5 divides critics with timely tech message for children

The latest instalment in Pixar’s beloved Toy Story franchise, Toy Story 5, has landed with a distinctly mixed critical reception, though many reviewers agree its central message about the pervasive impact of technology is both timely and significant.

The film’s release coincides with a national debate on children’s digital consumption, notably following Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s recent announcement of a proposed social media ban for under-16s.

The animated comedy series, which first captivated audiences in 1995, traditionally follows the adventures of a group of toys, led by Tim Allen as the superhero action figure Buzz Lightyear and Tom Hanks as the pull-string cowboy doll Woody.

In this new chapter, Greta Lee joins the star-studded cast as Lilypad, a smart tablet who compels the toys to unite in an effort to rescue their owner, Bonnie, from the clutches of electronic devices.

While the film’s exploration of children’s technology use is widely acknowledged as topical, critics remain divided on the strength of its execution and whether another entry in the long-running franchise was truly necessary.

The Independent awarded the film two stars, stating it is "certainly topical" but ultimately "the worst in the series".

The review added: "While this is topical, there does come a point in any franchise where the natural momentum dies," concluding that "With Toy Story 5, Pixar’s 30-year-old franchise has finally started to show its age." The Guardian echoed this sentiment, also giving it two out of five stars and declaring the Toy Story franchise "played out".

However, other publications offered a more favourable view. The Telegraph granted the film four out of five stars, commending the "promotion to lead" for Joan Cusack’s cowgirl doll Jessie, whose emotional journey revisiting her first owner forms a key part of the narrative.

The review described the film as "another parable of parental crisis dressed up as a brightly coloured family adventure", presenting a "cautionary tale about online childhoods", though it noted the film "pulls fewer punches than might be expected" in its technological commentary.

Empire Magazine also gave it four stars, hailing its powerful theme as a contrast to Toy Story 4, calling it "a welcome return to philosophical form as well as being funny, warm-hearted and largely — perhaps overly — optimistic".

The Times, with the same rating, quipped that "Sir Keir Starmer will love it", suggesting its message is "a sign of turning tide or an audacious act of self sabotage". It continued: "A touchy-feely third act seems to argue for a shaky compromise of the toxic tech debate (group chat = bad, non WiFi-enabled tech toys under supervision at certain times = tolerable)."

Yet, it concluded, "Toy Story 5 cannot shake the lingering sense that it’s not only the age of toys but childhood itself that is over."

The Financial Times awarded three stars, observing that the film paints a "portrait of tech rendering the young both sadder and meaner".

The review added: "There are flashes of wit and charm (2000s digital gizmos are now relics too), but a certain mechanised whirr is also never far away in a film that feels oddly cold about most kids, and a little thin on plot." USA Today concurred with the three-star rating, praising the film for exploring "tech, kids and friendship in a thoughtful way that feels fresh and relatable for youngsters and parents alike".

It concluded: "Somehow, more than 30 years later, Buzz and Woody haven’t worn out their welcome. It also doesn’t hurt that Jessie lassos our feelings like never before."

Toy Story 5 is scheduled for release in UK cinemas from June 19.