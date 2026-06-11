Tom Hanks weighs in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding with one important tip

Tom Hanks has offered some light-hearted advice ahead of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding.

Both Hanks and Swift recently attended the premiere for Toy Story 5, where Swift later took to the stage for a performance of 'You’ve Got a Friend in Me' alongside Randy Newman. She also debuted her new song 'I Knew It, I Knew You', marking her first live performance since the Eras Tour.

Speaking on the red carpet with E! News, Hanks – who has been married to Rita Wilson for 38 years – was asked what advice he would give Swift ahead of her wedding to Kelce.

Hanks quipped: "The man must make the waffles on Sunday."

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Hanks, who has voiced Woody in the Toy Story franchise since 1995, also spoke about Swift's involvement in the film's soundtrack.

"We were told the day it came out," Hanks said, jokingly calling it "diabolical" to keep him out of the know. "They don't trust us, and there is a brain trust that goes along that I am not a part of. So, I just do what I'm told."

Swift, meanwhile, shared her excitement about working on the iconic franchise. In an Instagram post on 1 June, she wrote: "I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie."

"I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?"

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