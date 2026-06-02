Taylor Swift announces new original song for Toy Story 5 film

She's wrote Love Story, but now Taylor Swift has announced she's made an original song for Toy Story 5..

The singer took to social media to announce the news to fans that her track, 'I Knew It, I Knew You' for the upcoming Disney and Pixar film will be released on June 5, ahead of the film's release on June 19.

Swift explained in her post how sentimental it is to contribute a record to the iconic film franchise, "I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?"

In her post, she shared a photo of herself posing on the grass with bright-coloured tulips.

Meanwhile, if you go on the pop star's official website store, you'll see the page has been updated to have the classic typography from the film.

Taylor Swiftt official store

The announcement doesn't exactly come as a surprise for fans, as Swiftie sleuths already has their suspicions.

Swift, was photographed sporting an outfit matching the Toy Story logo colour scheme of blue, white, and yellow, she has been known to share Easter eggs about new music via her fashion choices.

Meanwhile, Spotify users noticed the birds in the background of 1989 were now clouds, the same as the Toy Story poster, and on Apple Music fans noted how the Taylor’s essentials playlist has been updated to only track 5s and all of the S & Ts are capitalized in the lyrics.

Billboards with the initials 'TS' in the Toy Story font began popping up, including a video posted to the Toy Story account where Jessie can be seen dancing in front of one with the post caption, "She’s making those moves up as she goes!" referencing a lyric from Swift's song Shake It Off.

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