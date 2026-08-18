Trump says people opposed to his ballroom are ‘disloyal’ to America – yes, really

US president Donald Trump is facing a number of different controversies at the moment, one of them being his decision to knock down the East Wing of the White House and build a ballroom – one which could end up costing more than $900 million with a lot of the funding coming from taxpayers, according to The Washington Post.

But if you’re against the idea of an expensive ballroom in the iconic US government building, then Trump has a few words…

“The people that are opposing the ballroom, are people that, in my opinion, are very disloyal to our country – very, very disloyal to our country.

“I think we’re doing very well. We’re way ahead of schedule, we’re under budget, it’s going to be the most beautiful ballroom of its kind.

“You know, when I was in China, we went to the Great Hall of China, it was this big, beautiful building, and we don’t have anything like that, and we have to have that, it’s very important,” he told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday.

The building is actually called The Great Hall of the People, but we digress...

He continued: “It’s not for me, because I’m gonna be here for a very short period of time when it’s finished, if it finishes right on time, on budget, on time… This is for future presidents.”

Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett was among those who criticised the comments, writing on X/Twitter: “Instead of fixing the real issues in this country, this incompetent man is obsessing over his $900 million ballroom. The most disloyal person in this country isn’t the family trying to survive. It’s Trump”:

“Got it. If you don’t want the ballroom, it’s treason,” wrote Joyce Vance, former US attorney for the northern district of Alabama:

Canada Hates Trump responded: “What a f***ing idiot”:

And Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch said: “A Chinese White House and a Qatari Air Force One. The MAGA version of America First has quite an international flavour”:

Trump’s remarks come more than a week after a federal appeals court ruled work must stop on the ballroom as he has not sought congressional approval, a decision he called “a national security threat at the highest level”.

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