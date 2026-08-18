US president Donald Trump is no stranger to lashing out at the mainstream media whenever he’s faced with a question he doesn’t like, or coverage with which he disagrees – one infamous example being his snapping at a female reporter in November when he told her, “quiet, piggy”.

Now, in the latest instance of the Republican attacking a journalist for doing their job, Trump once again targeted a reporter from CNN during an event in the Oval Office on Monday.

The 80-year-old was hosting 16-year-old Ryder Williams, who rescued 10-year-old Nathaniel Rai at Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz, California last month.

The incident happened after a reporter asked Trump about Jon Ossoff’s recent remarks about him at a Georgia rally, and then attempted to follow-up with a question about scaling back military exercises with South Korea.

“Quiet, quiet, quiet, quiet, quiet, you’re very disrespectful in front of this young man,” he told the reporter, before turning to Rai. “Don’t you find her disrespectful? He understands. Quiet.”

After learning that the journalist is with CNN, he continued: “Fake news. You’re fake news!

“You’re a loud- you’re a loud, boisterous person, you’re fake news. Be quiet, be quiet, be quiet.

“You’re a fake reporter and you report fake news.”

The crash out has since been slammed on social media, with the Angry Staffer account writing: “Secure people answer difficult questions. Petulant man-children scream at the questioner”:

“The President is clearly intimidated by female reporters. He cannot handle their questions and it shows,” said Jessica Tarlov, co-host of The Five on Fox News:

And The Atlantic writer Tom Nichols sarcastically said it was a “sign of a man totally in control and not losing his grip”:

However, criticism was also levelled at other journalists in the room for not speaking out, with one account writing: “If journalism is dead it’s in part because journalists categorically refuse to stand up for one another”:

Alastair Campbell, The Rest is Politics co-host and former spokesman for UK prime minister Tony Blair, asked: “Why do none of the other reporters step in and support colleagues when he goes off on one of his hissy fit tantrums, usually a woman, usually in response to a factual question. He doesn’t deserve respect so why fawn over him? Has nobody got the balls to ask him to apologise and organise a walk out if he doesn’t?”:

And political commentator JoJoFromJerz (real name Jo Carducci), responded: “Annnnd once again — no one in the pool defends their colleague. It’s f***ing shameful”:

As if that wasn’t horrendous enough, Rapid Response 47 – a X/Twitter account linked to the White House – called out the journalist (senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes) and tweeted: “Someday, your children will come across your disgusting and inhumane question. They will be sickened and embarrassed to have a parent be so callous and vindictive. It’s quite troubling.”

Sarah Matthews of The Bullwark said the response is “infinitely more callous and vindictive than [Holmes’] perfectly legitimate question”:

Fellow CNN White House correspondent Alayna Treene wrote: “What a horrible thing to say. Kristen is an incredible reporter, person and, above all, mother”:

Podcaster Chuck Todd branded it “disgusting behavior” and said “a normal WH [White House] would be embarrassed by this”:

And Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary under Trump, said: “This is so cowardly & pathetic. Don’t hide behind a White House account…show everyone who the asshat behind the keyboard is”:

Responding to Trump and Rapid Response 47’s comments, CNN said in a statement that it stands “firmly behind [Holmes]” and “[rejects] these attacks in the strongest possible terms”.

“Kristen Holmes is one of the most respected and accomplished journalists covering the White House. This afternoon, she did her job and asked the President of the United States a tough, relevant, and newsworthy question on behalf of the American people.

“Public officials are free to challenge reporting they disagree with, but personal attacks on journalists for asking questions are beneath the office and inconsistent with the principles of a free press,” it said.

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