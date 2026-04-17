Val Kilmer AI film sparks outrage as creators defend ethical digital acting

The creators of a new film featuring an AI-generated performance by the late actor Val Kilmer have defended their work, asserting their method offers an ethical blueprint for future Hollywood technology.

Filmmakers Coerte and John Voorhees confirmed they secured consent from Kilmer's children to utilise artificial intelligence for his role in As Deep as the Grave, a film about archaeologists exploring Navajo history in New Mexico. Their process involved archival footage, photographs, and voice recordings to construct the performance.

"We are 100% confident it's really the right move with this specific film, and we're really, really looking forward to everyone being able to judge it for themselves," stated Coerte Voorhees, the movie's writer and director, during an interview at the CinemaCon convention for theatre owners in Las Vegas.

Kilmer, widely recognised for his roles in the Top Gun franchise, had initially committed to starring in "As Deep as the Grave" some years prior. However, deteriorating health prevented him from filming. He passed away a year ago at 65, following a battle with throat cancer.

A trailer for the film, unveiled this week, depicted Kilmer in the character of Father Fintan, a Catholic priest and Native American spiritualist.

"Don't fear the dead. And don't fear me," a digital recreation of Kilmer states in the promotional footage.

The trailer quickly attracted criticism across social media platforms, with several commenters labelling it "terrifying" and "disgusting." One user remarked, "It's called REST IN PEACE for a reason."

Coerte Voorhees expressed his belief that audiences viewing the film would be unable to discern that Kilmer's portrayal was not a human performance.

The brothers further articulated their hope that their project would demonstrate a positive application of the technology for Hollywood. This comes amid widespread actor concern over the unauthorised, lifelike use of their images. The Voorhees siblings affirmed they adhered to all AI usage guidelines set forth by the SAG-AFTRA actors' union.

"We're making a bold claim, (a) bold statement, which is that we believe we're doing this in an ethical way," John Voorhees asserted. He highlighted that not only had Kilmer's estate granted consent, but the family had also engaged in artistic collaboration "in every possible way."

He concluded by acknowledging the broader apprehension surrounding technological advancements: "There's so much change happening that of course it's scary and it's something that people are uncertain about."