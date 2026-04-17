Justin Bieber fans think a Coachella Weekend 2 hint just dropped

It may have been the biggest talking point of Coachella Weekend One, but that doesn't mean we're any less excited to see Justin Bieber take to the stage once more.

Last weekend, he performed a mix of songs from his newest albums, Swag and Swag II, before dedicating an entire section to some of his oldest music, including 'Baby' and 'Beauty and a Beat'.

That being said, after last weekend's comeback-meets-YouTube karaoke drew mixed reviews, and fans have been left wondering if he can replicate something so seemingly nonchalant for a second weekend without it feeling forced.

He'll be joined in the headline slot across the dreams by Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, who both opted for huge productions.

Coachella

Across all three performances, we could see a switch-up in special guests at the very least, with Wizkid, The Kid Laroi and Tems among those who joined Bieber.

Now, fans think they've spotted a key detail online which could hint to the direction his setlist could take this weekend.

The eagle-eyed among them spotted that singer and actor, Jessica Jarrell, is at Coachella currently - and, coincidentally - had a song with the now-32-year-old 16 years ago.

The pair collaborated on ballad 'Overboard' on his second album, My World 2.0, back in 2010.





Now, an Instagram post has people convinced that there's more to her appearance at the festival than meets the eye.

"Bieberchella...@lilbieber every era forever the [goat emoji]", she posted, alongside a photo of her at the festival.

Not only that, but that same post was liked by none other than Hailey Bieber.

Are we about to witness the full circle moment on every Belieber's wish list?

"OVERBOARD!!!! omg I would cry", one fan wrote.

"Are we all thinking what I'm thinking? Hello", another added, while a third said: "I'm literally praying for this to happen."

It's not yet known if Jarrell will be sticking around for the second weekend of the festival, but we can manifest in the meantime.

Your move, Justin.

Why not read...

Why does Coachella happen twice? This is what will be different about Weekend 2

What time is Justin Bieber performing at Coachella 2026? Here's how to watch the festival live

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter