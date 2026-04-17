Best memes as Pete Hegseth quotes fake bible verse from Pulp Fiction

Pete Hegseth asked the congregation at a Pentagon worship service to join him in a prayer. However, no-one could have expected him to paraphrase a speech from classic movie Pulp Fiction instead of reading an actual Bible verse.

Rather than taking a quiet moment of reflection, many in the audience must have been wondering whether they instead were listening to Samuel L. Jackson’s famous monologue.

Urged his audience to pray with him, Hesgeth said: "The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil man. Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherds the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother, and you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee. Amen."

However, the actual Ezekiel 25:17 reads: “And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them.”

Instead of the scripture Hegseth mentioned, his prayer appears to mirror the fictional Ezekiel 25:17 that Samuel L Jackson’s character, Jules Winnfield, says in the movie.

It quickly became one of the biggest talking points on social media, and the reactions and memes came in thick and fast – with people claiming the Trump administration was getting harder and harder to satirise when ridiculous things like this keep happening.

Candance Owens wrote: "This administration is beyond parody."

Mary L Trump wrote: "Who among us has not mistaken the holy words of Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction for biblical scripture?"

Another wrote: "Pete Hegseth quoting a Tarantino hit man while believing (or pretending) he was quoting the Bible is the most Pete Hegseth thing ever."

Commentator Covie added: "Imagine beefing with the Pope all week and having your sycophants claim the Pope doesn't know the Bible only for one of your sycophants to come out here and quote a fake Bible verse from a movie.



"Embarrassing."

One user posted a picture of the iconic diner scene from Pulp Fiction, writing: "This is my favourite scene from The Bible."





The Governor Newsom account also posted a picture imagining Hegseth as Uma Therman on the Pulp Fiction poster, changing its title to "Pete Fiction".













Pastor Ben wrote: "I don't even know what to say at this point."











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