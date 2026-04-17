Trump doesn’t know what a corner store is – and people think it says a lot about him

Donald Trump's attempts to come across as a man of the people took another blow this week after he admitted he doesn’t know what a corner store is.

A corner store, or a corner shop as people in the UK know it, is an instantly recognisable pillar of the high street for most people.

Not for Trump, however.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, Trump went off script and said he’d never heard the term “corner store”.

He also called the inflation that resulted from the Iran war “fake.”





”What is a corner store?” the president said to the crowd.

“I've never heard that term. I know what a corner store is, but I've never heard it described [as] a ‘corner store.’ Who the hell wrote that?”

People thought it was an illuminating moment for a number of reasons. Firstly, the fact he doesn’t know the term, and secondly that he’s called out a member of his team who wrote his transcript.

Social media users were quick to react. One wrote: “Trump grew up in New York City, famous for having no corner stores.”

















One social media user wrote: "Add 'corner store' to Trump's vocabulary - along with, 'groceries', 'skeddadle' and 'excursion'

"It's extraordinary how dumb he is."





Another called him an “out of touch elitist idiot”.

Commentator Ron Filipowski wrote: "It’s never been more obvious as he attempts to speed read this script someone wrote for him that he can’t stand the affordability subject and doesn’t even want to do this event because he is completely disconnected from the lives of average Americans and couldn’t care less."

"To have lived such a privileged elite life that you’ve never heard of a corner store," one more said.

"Man of the people fighting the elite, folks," another added.

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