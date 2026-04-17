GTA 6 LIVE: Release date post resurfaces convincing fans of 'time travel'

A social media post predicting GTA 6's release date from 2020 has resurfaced, convincing some online of "time travel".

The latest official Grand Theft Auto VI updates came in February when Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed the game's release date remains on track for 19 November, with marketing beginning this Summer and physical editions confirmed at launch.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track leaks, trailer updates, gameplay details and release date rumours.

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GTA 6 release date post resurfaces convincing fans of 'time travel' from GTA6 A social media post from 2020 has resurfaced convincing some people on X / Twitter the user may have used "time travel" because of the post's accuracy. @MFDAMO posted on 19 November 2020: "It is November 19 2019, I am waiting on GTA 6. It is November 19 2020, I am waiting on GTA 6. It is November 19 2022, I am waiting on GTA 6. It is November 19 2024, I am waiting on GTA 6. It is November 19 2026." GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release on 19 November 2026 and people on X / Twitter have been questioning how the user has managed to predict this, with some speculating time travel may have something to do with it.

This was recently posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit by user deep_fried_cheese who added: "Thoughts on this? I think it’s possible because this is probably the biggest reason throughout all of history that someone would want to utilise time travel." And people have been having their say in the comments.

CozieWeevil said: "There was a similar case years ago where there was apparently a Twitter time traveller who managed to predict so much hyper specific stuff. It turned out they had been posting multiple predictions and deleting the incorrect ones. For this though I'd say it's probably just blind luck." JamesLikesIt said: "Bro discovers time travel and uses it just to find out when GTA 6 releases." extremewah said: "We got time travel before GTA 6."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online on social media. A post said: "LD Organics Presents: The 420 Event in GTA Online, featuring the trippy new Stoner Survival, a new Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) location dispensing 4x Rewards, twice the green for Short Trips, special discounts and more." A follow-up post to that said: "Play GTA Online anytime through 29 April to claim a free Black LD Organics Tee and support a streetwise OG and his thriving small business at the same time."

GTA 6 trailer 3 shadow drop splits gamers from GTA6 Speculation about Rockstar Games potentially shadow dropping GTA 6 trailer 3 is splitting opinion on social media. On X / Twitter, @NikTek said: "Rockstar Games shouldn't shadow drop Trailer 3. Please, just announce the date and time so I can grab some popcorn, turn all the lights off and cancel all my plans before it goes live. "If you think about it, every GTA 6 trailer so far caught us off guard, first it was trailer 1 that was leaked, then trailer 2 which was shadow dropped." esketitethan posted this in the GTA 6 Subreddit and it's splitting opinion in the comments. FriendlyRhyme said: "He wants to know in advance so he can cancel all of his plans for a two minute trailer...? Kinda weird if you ask me. I think people should just chill and it'll come when it comes." LuckyMag said: "Either one works for me, I just want trailer 3." Much-Breadfruit-3450 said: "I kinda like the extremely pleasant surprise." TyLion8 said: "It's gonna be like a 3 min trailer it ain't that serious." Either-Amoeba8232 said: "It's better shadow dropped, like trailer 2. And it's better for Rockstar." GTA 6 trailer 3 has not yet been officially confirmed.



Red Dead Redemption getting PS5 physical edition It seems there will be a PS5 physical edition of Red Dead Redemption after a listing for it was spotted on retail site Wakkap. Searching for Red Dead Redemption reveals a new PS5 physical edition option alongside the usual platforms. It's listed for €32.90, which is just under $40, with a release date of 7 May. A PS5 physical edition of Red Dead Redemption has not yet been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Rockstar Games leak actually boosts Take-Two in key area Financial data from Rockstar Games stolen by a hacking group and shared online seems to have actually benefitted the GTA 6 studio's parent company Take-Two Interactive in a key area. A group called ShinyHunters reportedly claimed to have gained access to Rockstar's Snowflake servers, a cloud-native data platform company. On its dark web page dedicated to leaks, ShinyHunters posted: "Rockstar Games, your Snowflake instances were compromised thanks to Anodot.com. Pay or leak." Anodot is a data anomaly detection company which is a third-party integration partner of Snowflake's. Snowflake confirmed to BleepingComputer Anodot sustained a security incident. That means it seems ShinyHunters did not crack Snowflake's security but gained access through Anodot. Rockstar confirmed there had been a breach when a spokesperson said: "We can confirm a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. This incident has no impact on our organisation or our players." ShinyHunters reportedly then said it had not received what it wanted from Rockstar and shared the financial information it had stolen online. There were no leaks about any new game content, the information shared was about the studio's finances. And this has actually caused Take-Two Interactive's share price to go up, as spotted by @videotechuk on X / Twitter, who added: "The Rockstar leak was a net win." Take-Two's share price is the highest it has been in the past month and went up by around $4 after the leaks were posted.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about Red Dead Online on social media. A post said: "Lure foes in with a friendly angler facade with this month's community-inspired Red Dead Online outfit - created by coyotekidd of the r/reddeadfashion community."

GTA 6 speculated map development from GTA6 There's a post in the GTA 6 Subreddit showing the development of the speculated in-game map so far. A team of fans are piecing together what the GTA 6 map could look like using co-ordinates from the official information Rockstar Games has posted so far, along with information from leaks and widespread speculation. The first draft was shared in September 2022 shortly after Rockstar Games sustained a major leak of early development footage with the most recent version being incredibly detailed in comparison. EliteFireBox posted a comparison and said: "It's wild to see how much progress we at the Mapping Discord have made since the now infamous 18 September 2022 leaks. And almost four years later we have a lot of new information in that time and we still haven't discovered the majority of the map! As long as there are no more delays to GTA 6, these next several months are gonna be very interesting for the GTA 6 community. Especially all of us in the Mapping Project!" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Droxcy said: "Having the bay to the left with town surrounding it is gonna hit so hard." kilsdor said: "I just miss the panhandle." Frandaero said: "Can't f****** wait for this game, please lord let it be good."

Speculated GTA 6 map size is stunningly huge from GTA6 Comparing GTA 6's speculated in-game map to GTA 5's map, a Redditor has spotted "GTA 6's map is roughly as wide as GTA 5 is tall". This was posted by Rude_Improvement7467 in the GTA 6 Subreddit, who added: "Going from Vice Beach to Port Gellhorn will be like going from the LSIA to Paleto Bay." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. LionHeartedLXVI said: "I'm hoping there is more than one large city. It would be cool to not have all the action be in one location." ghost_JO said: "And having more small towns in between will be amazing." Entrinity said: "I REALLY hope we can fly or sail out into the ocean. I don't want our vehicles to magically self-destruct once we reach the map edge." A team of fans are piecing together what the GTA 6 map could look like using co-ordinates from the official information Rockstar Games has posted so far, along with information from leaks and widespread speculation. The community did the same with GTA 5 ahead of its release and got it 90 per cent accurate ahead of it being officially revealed by Rockstar Games.

Hacker latest reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to ShinyHunters hacking group saying it's planning to publish stolen Rockstar data as demands have not been met. Electronic_Train_587 said: "Rockstar literally said they don't care about that data. It's unimportant. The hackers only hacked a third party of a third party that Rockstar was using." zztypezz said: "Rockstar confirmed there was a data breach but nothing to do with what the hackers are saying. Just some bs I'm guessing." Potential-Ad4748 said: "We'll find out tomorrow ig, I think the only juicy stuff there will be is like paid contracts for music, actors, etc. Supposedly the summer marketing schedule but I wouldn't expect it to be the same if it got leaked so no point hyping about that."

Hacker group to publish stolen data says report A BBC report says the ShinyHunters hacking group is planning to publish stolen Rockstar data as demands have not been met. BBC reports it has managed to speak to some of those involved with the established group who claimed to have 'hacked' Rockstar.

While they did not say how the attack was carried out, they did say they are planning to publish the stolen data.

Rockstar Games responds to 'hack' claims Rockstar Games has shared a statement after established group ShinyHunters claimed to have 'hacked' the studio working on GTA 6. A Rockstar spokesperson said: "We can confirm a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach. "This incident has no impact on our organisation or our players." This comes after ShinyHunters reportedly claimed to have gained access to Rockstar's Snowflake servers, a cloud-native data platform company. On its dark web page dedicated to leaks, ShinyHunters posted: "Rockstar Games, your Snowflake instances were compromised thanks to Anodot.com. "Pay or leak. This is a final warning to reach out by 14 April before we leak, along with several annoying (digital) problems that'll come your way. "Make the right decision, don't be the next headline." Anodot is a data anomaly detection company which is a third-party integration partner of Snowflake's. Snowflake confirmed to BleepingComputer Anodot sustained a security incident. That means it seems ShinyHunters did not crack Snowflake's security but gained access through Anodot.

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