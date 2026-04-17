What happened in The Pitt S2 finale? And why you need to watch the finale credits

The season 2 finale episode of HBO's The Pit has landed, as we see what goes down at the end of the action-packed shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

*Spoilers ahead for those who haven't seen season two yet*

Ahead of the finale, there were growing concerns for Dr Michael “Robby” Rabinavitch (Noah Wyle) and his deteriorating mental health ahead of his planned sabbatical, where he plans to go on a three-month motorcycle trip.

Things haven't been great for Dr Al-Hashimi either, as we learned in the last episode, she revealed to Dr Robby that she's been having seizures, caused by her viral meningitis case she had as a five-year-old and the usual treatment for them failed more than once.

What happened in the season finale?

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Picking up where we left off in episode 14, where Dr Al-Hashimi later tells Dr Robby that she discussed her situation with an on-call neurologist who cleared her to work as an attending physician in the ER - but only if she had backup.

An argument between the two ensues as Dr Robby asks Dr Al-Hashimi what would happen if she has a seizure during a life-or-death case, to which she said in this situation, one of the other doctors can take over but this only leads Dr Robby to question what would happen if they are too busy to take over.

At one point, Dr Robby threatens Dr Al-Hashimi, telling her that if she doesn’t disclose her condition to the administration by Monday, he will do it himself. To which Dr Al-Hashimi notes how Dr Frank Langdon was allowed to stay on in his job after he got caught stealing medication.

Before Dr Langdon left after his shift, he tried to appeal to his boss to get the help he needed, as he said to him that during his stint in rehab, he met men similar to DR Robby.

“You need help,” he says. “You can lie to me, but don’t lie to yourself.”

He's not the only one trying to get through to Dr Robby, as Dr Abbott also had a pivotal scene where he tries to get to Dr Robby, sharing how he's carried on as an amputee after he lost his leg and lost his wife.





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“I’m your emergency contact, and I don’t want to be contacted.” Abbot told Robby, following his advice for him to go on a cruise instead of a motorcycle ride to nowhere," adding that he knows Robby has been riding the motorcycle without a helmet.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mel is still struggling with her sister’s independence and newfound boyfriend. Dr Santos, especially given they're not watching the fireworks together this year - although we do later see her let her hair down.

A new patient was also introduced - a heavily pregnant mother who has had a big headache that has gone on for days and says she's having a "wild birth" without the medical care, as women have been doing that for thousands of year. But as Abbott points out, there was a high rate of both infant mortality back then.

She then starts having seizures and goes into cardiac arrest in one of the tense moments in the series as she's intubate while being treated for both seizures and a heart attack, while at the same time performing an emergency C-section to save the baby, with the little one and its mum surviving.





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Another notable scene was when Robby picked up and rocked the Baby Jane Doe that was abandoned by her mother at the hospital, as he also revealed he was abandoned by his mother when he was eight years old, telling the baby she's going to be okay and that there's lot of people who care, a message that he is finally taking in himself.

Things are up in the air for Al-Hashimi, given her current health, as we see her drive out of the car park but suddenly stops as she gets emotional about everything.

By the end of the shift, we see most of the exhausted gang having a drink as they look up at the fireworks on display.

Don't miss the finale mid-credits scene

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For those who turned off the show in the middle or credits started rolling, you'll want to go back as there's one scene you missed out on - and it's pretty wholesome.

The scene shows Dr Mel and Dr Santos belting out a karaoke duet of duet of Alanis Morissette’s 'You Oughtta Know'.

Truly iconic, we need to see all of the ER's go-to karaoke song!

Will there be a third season?

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Earlier this month, it was confirmed that The Pitt has been renewed for a third season.

As to when we can expect the next season on our screens, it is predicted that season 3 will be released sometime in 2027.

In an interview with Variety, Wyle - who is also an executive producer on the series - revealed that there won't be a time jump between seasons two and three like the 10-month one there was between seasons one and two.

"The only time jump we’re interested in making is to get into a different weather season, to get into a slightly different mode of cases that come with a change in weather. If that was summer, then what happens in the winter when you get cold, snow and black ice," he said.

For season three, it was announced that senior night shift resident Dr. Parker Ellis (Ayesha Harris) has been promoted to series regular, while senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) who has been in the show since season one will not be returning for the next season as part of a "story-driven decision," but some viewers have expressed their disappointment with Dr Mohan being a fan-favourite.

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Wyle has since commented about Ganesh's departure.

"It’s an inevitability that’s going to happen every season with this show because as writers we’re hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically. Emergency rooms have a high revolving door," he Variety.

"As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning.

The actor added, "Dr Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavours, and we’re going to miss her."

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