Expect more K-pop on the big screen as Hybe America, in collaboration with Paramount Pictures, has announced K-Pop Superstar: The Movie.

And you'll recognise some familiar faces who are part of the project.

The news was revealed at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas this week, and is one of the first major films from an American studio to be shot entirely in South Korea.

For context, Hybe is a South Korean entertainment company behind acts such as BTS, Seventeen, Le Sserafim, Enhypen, along with global girl group Katseye, the latter of whom were created with US record label Geffen. Hybe now has an American branch too.

Here is everything we know so far.

What is the film about?

"The film follows a young Korean-American woman who competes in a televised competition in search of the next K-pop girl group, against her family’s wishes," according to the plot synopsis.

Who is in the cast?

It's a star-studded lineup with Ji-young Yoo, the voice of Zoey from Academy Award-winning K-pop Demon Hunters, and singer-songwriter Eric Nam, who lead the cast.

Also, there is Sung Jun, Kang Sora, Hyungchol Lee, Tony Revolori, Gia Kim, Ahin Lee, Renata Vaca, Silia Kapsis, Aliyah Turner, Shana Kim, and Jubi Park.

Plus, Hybe’s global girl group Katseye will also be making an appearance in the film.

When is the release date?

The film will be out in cinemas on February 12, 2027, in North America.

Elsewhere from Indy100, What are critics saying about new BTS album 'Arirang'? and Everything we know about Katseye's Manon Bannerman's hiatus

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