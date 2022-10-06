It’s been officially confirmed that Velma from the Scooby-Doo cartoons is a lesbian, and right-wing pundits are taking the whole thing really badly.

Velma’s sexuality has been ambiguous for decades of the series’ existence, but a new animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! Has confirmed what many fans and people behind the series knew all along.

A clip from the new Amazon Prime Video series features first meeting with her crush, the character Coco Diablo, and she’s smitten at first sight.

There's an easter egg for fans to discover too. If you type “Velma” into Google, confetti and LGBTQ flags appear on the page.

As is grimly predictable, some haven’t taken the news too well.

Steven Crowder spoke about Velma’s character being revealed as gay on his podcast by saying: “If we’re going to bitch about appropriation, why do you need to take a straight character and make her lesbian.

“Just go make your own. It’s not our fault people don’t want to watch it, just because we don’t want to watch a bunch of cartoon women shop at Bass Pro.”

Velma’s sexuality has been pretty much an open secret in the minds of Scooby-Doo! producers for decades – according to James Gunn.



Gunn directed the early live-action movies previously said he wasn’t allowed to use his initial script which stated Velma was gay.

The filmmaker posted a message on Twitter in 2020 saying that he had “tried… but the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)”.

“In 2001, Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” he added.

