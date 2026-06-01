What to stream this week: From new JLo rom-com to emo pioneers return

This week ushers in a fresh wave of entertainment, with new albums from pop sensation Lizzo and indie darlings Death Cab for Cutie, alongside the streaming debut of Pixar’s animated hit Hoppers.

Viewers can also look forward to a new season of Love Island USA, a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, and a serene puzzle game titled Swan Song.

Among the new films available for streaming from 1-7 June, Pixar’s Hoppers arrives on Disney+ on 3 June, following strong reviews and impressive ticket sales. The film, a whimsical body-swapping comedy with an environmental message, sees Mabel (Piper Curda) transform into a robotic beaver while trying to protect a pristine pond from development by the local mayor (Jon Hamm). AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr praised it as a "buoyant, freewheeling adventure."

Netflix will host Office Romance from 5 June, pairing Jennifer Lopez with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein in a workplace rom-com. Lopez plays an airline chief executive who falls for the company’s new lawyer, portrayed by Goldstein, who also co-wrote the film with Ted Lasso co-creator Joe Kelly.

Netflix/AMC/A24 via AP

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson continues his exploration of music history with Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World), a tribute to the iconic Chicago group. It debuts on HBO and HBO Max on 7 June, shortly after its premiere at the Tribeca Festival.

Also on HBO Max from 5 June is Harry Lighton’s Pillion, described as one of the more memorable love stories of recent years. Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgård star as an unlikely BDSM couple – one a barbershop quartet singer, the other a gruff biker. A review lauded "Pillion" as a portrait of a relationship "in the extreme, one that ultimately, like any other, is guided by needs and wants."

In new music releases from 1-7 June, Lizzo returns with her first full-length project in four years. Titled B----, the album follows 2022’s Special and its hit "About Damn Time." Lizzo has promised "good, clean fun" on the new record, led by the 80s-inspired ballad "Don’t Make Me Love U," signalling her continued commitment to big pop anthems.

Death Cab for Cutie’s forthcoming studio album, "I Built You A Tower," marks their first full-length release since anniversary tours for their seminal albums Transatlanticism (2003) and Plans (2005). Frontman Ben Gibbard revealed to the AP that the album was largely written during his separation and eventual divorce. "I was doing a lot of context switching," Gibbard explained. "I started to write a lot about how we contextualize, compartmentalize, specifically our grief." This human vulnerability is a hallmark of the band’s work.

Anti-/Section Eight Arthouse-Loma Vista/Capitol Records via AP

Niall Horan, a former member of One Direction, continues to evolve his pop-rock sound with "Dinner Party," his fourth solo album. Inspired by the place he met his long-term partner, the record draws influence from Damien Rice, offering a collection of dreamy and romantic songs.

Vince Staples’ Cry Baby album, out this Friday, is heralded by the heavy "Blackberry Marmalade," his first solo track in two years. The album features noise-rock elements and critical messaging, with lyrics like "Empires build on bloodstained ground" in its opening verse, and a music video styled like a first-person shooter game. The subsequent single, "White Flag," is even darker, showcasing the musician’s inventive and often surrealist approach to art.

For new series streaming from 1-7 June, Love Island USA kicks off its new season on Peacock, airing five nights a week. The six-week programme sees scantily clad single contestants sequestered in a Fijian villa, where they must couple up to avoid elimination, with the last couple winning a cash prize.

Peacock via AP

AMC’s third season of Anne Rice’s Interview with a Vampire series has been retitled The Vampire Lestat. The show now focuses on Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) sharing his own story. Unhappy with his portrayal in Daniel Molloy’s book, Lestat forms a rock band and embarks on a tour, craving attention and admiration. AMC is integrating Lestat’s music, making it available on streaming platforms, with Sam Reid performing his own songs. The Vampire Lestat premieres on Sunday, 7 June, on AMC and AMC+.

Finally, in new video games from 1-7 June, Belgium’s Business Goose Games offers "Swan Song," a quiet puzzle experience designed to provide a calm escape. The game functions like a music box with two compartments: one containing sheet music, the other a maze. Players must select the correct notes to solve each maze. Following the success of their previous mellow brainteaser, "Sizeable," this new puzzler promises a similar vibe. It launches on PC and Mac on Thursday, 4 June.