Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show featured a constellation of superstars, from Alicia Keys to H.E.R to Will.i.am to Ludacris.

And yet, many fans were left unsatisfied by the explosive display thanks to the absence of one man: Justin Bieber.

In the run-up to America’s most iconic sporting event of the year, rumours swirled around the ‘Baby’ singer's potential involvement.

The hitmaker arrived last-minute in Las Vegas on Saturday, fuelling speculation that he’d be part of the main event.

After all, surely he’d be joining his former mentor onstage?

Alas, it wasn’t to be.

Yes, the 29-year-old was filmed dancing during the spectacle – but not in the spotlight. He was simply grooving in the stands with his wife Hailey.

And yet, sources claim he could have performed if he’d wanted to. Indeed, Usher allegedly contacted his longtime friend personally to push for a collaboration.

“[He] reached out to Bieber about performing,” TMZ reported two days before the big game. “We're told there were no handlers involved on either side... they talked directly to each other.

“Our sources say they do not know the outcome of the talks, but Usher definitely wants Bieber to join him for what promises to be the most-watched Super Bowl in history,” the outlet added.

Usher had a major hand in launching the Canadian singer's career back when he was just a kid (Getty Images)

Of course, we now do know the outcome. What remains a mystery is why he said no.

Some would-be sleuths point to the fact that the Canadian star has been taking things a bit easier after having been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The rare condition occurs when shingles affects a person’s facial nerve, causing weakness on one side of the face and sometimes hearing problems.

And whilst the heartthrob seems to be coping well now, he revealed last year that the virus had caused paralysis in his face.

Yet, despite taking time out, he has since delighted fans with surprise performances including, most recently, at Drake’s Toronto club History earlier this month.

Still, a 2,500-capacity club is a bit different to one of the most-watched annual sporting events in the world.

Regardless of his reasons, he seems to have had a great time in the stands of the Allegiant Stadium.

And we, meanwhile, have had a great time looking at all the memes posted by crestfallen fans:

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter