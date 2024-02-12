The best memes as Usher rocks Las Vegas with Super Bowl halftime show

Usher rocked Las Vegas with his Super Bowl half-time show featuring the likes of Alicia Keys and Lil Jon, and fans were loving it.

The 'Yeah' singer took the stage at half-time between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers with the score at 3-10 and launched straight into 'Caught Up' while donned in an all-white suit.

Just don't, uh, pay too much attention to Usher's shout-out to his mom:

Alicia Keys then joined in on piano with a bit of 'If I Ain't Got You' - before getting closer to User in a red jumpsuit:









'Confessions' dropped in, then 'Burn' before Usher totally stripped off to let H.E.R hit the guitar solo.

Then, for 'OMG', Usher changed into... rollerskates, while Lil Jon launched into 'Turn Down For What' from the crowd:

Then, of course, came 'Yeah', with Ludracris turning up from nowhere for the big finale:





And no, despite the rumours Taylor Swift didn't take part. After all, she had the important job of supporting the Chiefs on her hands, and let's be honest - this was enough.

The show was great, Usher was great, his outfits were great, his guests were great - and of course, the memes were great:































The half-time show wasn't the only time we saw Usher during broadcast - the superstar featured in a few ads - including one led by Christopher Walken - before striding onto the turf at half-time.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," said Usher back in September when it was first announced that he'd rock Vegas, and rock it he did.

