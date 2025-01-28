The impact of Brat summer is continuing through 2025, and it’s now crossing over into the world of contact sport thanks to the WWE.

Wrestling legend Triple H, who serves as the Chief Content Officer for the WWE, confirmed on Monday (27 January) that the Charli XCX track “Von Dutch” would be used as the official anthem for the upcoming Royal Rumble, a major event on the wrestling calendar.

Triple H shared the news in a tweet ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, which is taking place on 1st February. “From Brat Summer to #WrestleMania season, @Charli_XCX’s ‘Von Dutch’ is the official theme of #RoyalRumble. (Am I brat?)”

The rambunctious and braggadocios EDM and electroclash song served as the first single from Brat. Its title refers to the fashion brand of the same name and the lyrics embrace the thrill of gossip and celebrity, which is quite different to the body slams and spinebusters you’d expect at a WWE match.

But for Triple H it’s clearly a match made in heaven, although some WWE fans (and those who are in denial of the power of Brat) disagree. ”Bring back rock music,” one follower complained on X.

A similar comment about rock music said: “Yo, can you start bringing back bands and rock music? You are a Motörhead guy, I understand business and catering to masses. But rock music deserves representation as well.”

Another fan quizzed: “Is this on your playlist, Triple H?”

A fourth person mused: “This man is a father of three girls, he had to verify that he was Brat with them FIRST, before he even thought about sending this tweet.”

Although one person replied with a GIF of John Cena dancing and commented: “It is pretty catchy ngl.”

And in response to Triple H’s question, a fan said: “Yes, you are Brat.”

“Well… at least it’s not Apple,” someone else chimed in.

When Charli XCX unleashed her sixth studio album in June it became a cultural phenomenon, and along with its green aesthetic, it was the year’s most viral moment. Before becoming a sport anthem, Brat influenced US politics, with Charli XCX endorsing Kamala Harris by declaring her as being "Brat". The term “Brat” was named word of the year by the Collins dictionary and it was also listed by several other language and cultural companies for its impact.

Can you guess (guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess, guess) Brat's next takeover?

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings