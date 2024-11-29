TikTok's 10 biggest trending words of 2024 ranked by language expert

Social media, particularly TikTok, continues to shape pop culture, and how we all communicate, connect and express ourselves.

In addition to viral trends, the platform has given us a host of slang and phrases that have become intertwined with everyday language. Some have even earned spots in the dictionary.



Last year gave us new fun terms like “Padam Padam”, courtesy of Kylie Minogue , and “Barbiecore” . So how does 2024 compare?

Nöel Wolf, linguistic and cultural expert at leading language learning platform Babbel has compiled a list of the top TikTok viral slang terms for 2024 and reflected on what they all mean and how they’ve changed the way we communicate.

“These phrases are often playful, inventive, and sometimes abstract, but they hold cultural significance that resonates with a wide range of users,” Wolf explains. “Why these terms often stick is because they’re creative and help people connect with each other in a way that feels fresh and fun.”

From the rise of “Brat summer”, to “Demure”, there’s a lot to unpack...

Brat Summer

This one is for all the 365 party girls. Brat became a movement in 2024 fuelled by Charli XCX’s album Brat. Netizens even created Brat-inspired memes in support of Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign. The word was unsurprisingly chosen as the Collins Dictionary 2024 word of the year.

“It became a rallying cry for self-expression, independence, and unapologetic individuality,” says Wolf. “The term resonated with diverse audiences, symbolising a rejection of rigid societal expectations."

Girl Dinner

TikTok's “Girl Dinner” trend sees women showing the assortment of snacks or a charcuterie board they have made. The term was coined by TikTok content creator Olivia Maher, who posted a video of her dinner plate in 2023 and has continued to surge in popularity with over 150M views on the hashtag #girldinner. It was also added to Dictionary.com as one of the new words for 2024. They say the trend shows, "typically the fare of young single women with little time or inclination to cook".

There have been concerns raised about this term and its usage among very young people . However, it is mostly used ironically to describe an aesthetically pleasing dish that’s somewhere between a meal and a snack.

Wolf says: “Its cultural resonance lies in blending self-care with sharp commentary on societal norms, and its humour and relatability make it a top-tier slang term for 2024.”

Bed rotting

We’re all tired, aren’t we? And now people aren’t ashamed about spending lots of time doing absolutely nothing in bed. “Bed rotting” is a term to describe guilt-free relaxation by lounging in bed and, ultimately, the need for self-care.

“It was added to the dictionary this year, which underscores its recognition as more than just entertaining slang but a reflection of societal acceptance of rest as a form of self-care," Wolf states.

Rawdogging

This odd term is actually the biggest travel trend of 2024. The prospect of a long-haul flight with only our thoughts for company is nightmarish, however some people are willingly challenging themselves by cutting off from all forms of entertainment and distraction.

To some – namely anyone consulting Urban Dictionary – “raw-dogging” is an extremely graphic term denoting particularly risky unprotected sex. But the word now has a new meaning.

“While it has not achieved formal dictionary recognition, its widespread relatability and comedic appeal ensure continued popularity in casual speech and online discourse.”

For You Page (FYP)

Although it's not really a new term, it is integral to TikTok culture, referring to the algorithm-driven discovery page on the app.

“Its dictionary inclusion in 2024 formalises its importance in online language. While integral to TikTok, it ranks lower than humour-driven terms because of its functional rather than creative nature.”

Coquette

As one of the biggest fashion trends of the decade, the coquette aesthetic describes a mixture of sweet, romantic, and playful styles and silhouettes. The blouses and dresses are often decorated with bows and extra puffy shoulders and frills, in cutesy pastel colours.

Despite its popularity, the term and the movement it describes is still niche, according to Wolf, which explains its ranking. “Its appeal is more aesthetic than humorous, limiting its broader reach. Its relevance within niche groups keeps it ranked mid-tier.”

Brainrot/Brain rot

We all probably spend too much time on our phones, and this term describes people who are chronically online .

“It serves as a critique of ‘low-quality’ internet content and the habit of exclusively referencing memes or internet jargon in real life,” Wolf says. “Its specificity to niche groups and lack of dictionary recognition limits its mainstream appeal, though it remains popular in common usage.”

Manifest

Celebrities including Dua Lipa and Simone Biles have been credited as making this word popular, with a modern meaning.

You may manifest a life goal, such as a new job or a house, or perhaps a better dating life. Some people may manifest changes in their life by speaking them out loud, whereas others may choose to write them down.

The term 'manifest' has been searched almost 130,000 times on the Cambridge Dictionary website, leading to it being crowned their word of the year.

“[It] is emblematic of TikTok's role in blending self-help with digital spirituality.," Wolf explains. "Already a well-established term, its resurgence on TikTok ensures its relevance.”

Pookie

This is an affectionate term often used to address someone endearingly. Despite being seen as a new Gen Z term, experts have linked its history back to including African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

People in Black communities and non-Black communities in the South have been using “pookie” since at least the 1930s, Nicole Holliday, an associate professor in the Department of Linguistics and Cognitive Science at Pomona College, told Mashable. Other communities have also used this term affectionately, years before it became a trend on TikTok.

“It’s used in reference to both genuine affection and ironic memes, reflecting TikTok's balance of sincerity and humor,” Wolf says.

Aura points

“The concept is that people ‘gain’ or ‘lose’ aura points depending on their behaviour,” Wolf explains.

“For example, behaving in an embarrassing way will result in losing aura points. This trend became popular on TikTok as users creatively expressed how they "lost" or "gained" aura points throughout their day.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.