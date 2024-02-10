The 10 greatest moments from AFCON 2024

Not only is it one of the best tournaments of the year, but 2024 has already been one of the best Africa Cup Of Nations in recent memory – and we’re not even at the final yet.

Nigeria and the Ivory Coast have made it to the final after finding form at the key time - but few could have seen that matchup in the final coming at one stage.

It's not just the action on the pitch that has made headlines, either, with dozens of utterly unpredictable moments to take in across virtually every game.

It’s been one for the ages, and these are the greatest moments of AFCON 2024.

Ivory Coast sacking their manager and still making the final

One of the most remarkable storylines at this year’s tournament has to be hosts Ivory Coast’s unlikely route to the final. After an unconvincing start to the tournament, they sacked coach Jean-Louis Gasset, having lost 4-0 to Equatorial Guinea in their last group game leaving them at risk of elimination. Still, they managed to progress through the group stage as one of the best third-place teams and now face Nigeria in the final having beaten holders Senegal, Mali and DR Congo en route.

A goalkeeper saving 4 out of 5 pens in a shootout

South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams put in one of the tournament’s greatest displays by saving four out of five penalties in a shootout against Cape Verde in their quarterfinal match – something no other keeper has ever managed in the tournament before.





Bebe’s unstoppable free-kick

Bebe. Now that’s a name we hadn’t heard for a hot minute… But the former Manchester United player popped up with a 40-yard free kick for Cape Verde against Mozambique, and what a belter it was.





Mali coach cooling down after a loss

It's not just the players that can run hot at AFCON - Mali coach Eric Chelle had water poured over his head by his assistant coach after losing to Ivory Coast.





This amazing celebration

How did Emilio Nsue and the Equatorial Guinea national team celebrate his hat-trick? By pulling up their shorts, gathering in a huddle and then... well we're not really sure - but do we like it? Yes.

And Nsue is the highest-scoring player at this year’s tournament

That’s despite the fact that the 34-year-old is traditionally a right-back who plays his club football in the Spanish third division for Primera Federación club Intercity.





Mauritania beating Algeria

Mauritania beating Algeria is one of the greatest shocks in any international tournament, ever. The 2019 champions Algeria lost out on a place in the group stages, thanks to a great strike from Mohamed Dellah Yaly. Algeria boss Djamel Belmadi probably regrets starting starman Riyad Mahrez on the bench now…





Ghana media blocking team coach from leaving

Probably the strangest moment of the tournament – at least off the field – came when the Ghanaian media team reportedly refused to let the team bus leave following their disappointing 2-2 draw with Mozambique.

Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams posted videos capturing the discontent and journalists reportedly blocked them from leaving.





DR Congo players raising awareness

The Democratic Republic of Congo team raised awareness of the crisis facing their country, which has seen M23 rebels and Islamist groups attack civilian targets. The players did this by holding fingers up to their heads to represent guns while silencing their mouths with their other hand.





This kip-up

Shawn Michaels eat your heart out...





Aboubakar Kamara calling himself AK47

Former Fulham player Aboubakar Kamara was listed on Mauritania's official team sheet for their first game against Burkina Faso – only he was actually referred to as AK47. Sadly he wasn't the marksman his nation needed and failed to score a single goal.





