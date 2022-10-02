Former Chelsea and Liverpool player David Speedie has mocked Sir Alex Ferguson after the legendary manager saw his old team Manchester United thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

United was by far the second best team at the Etihad as hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden blew Erik ten Hag's men away even though goals from Antony and two from Anthony Martial might have made the scoreline look closer than what it was.

Towards the end of the first half, with City leading 4-0 the cameras panned to Ferguson in the stands who had an expression on his face which suggested he'd rather be anywhere else at that point in time.

Former Scotland international, Speedie who notably played for the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City during his long career couldn't help but have a little dig at Ferguson upon seeing the image.

Speedie tweeted: "It’s how I felt when he left me out of the 86 World Cup squad. Long may it continue," followed by three laughing emojis.

Ferguson was only in charge of the Scottish national for less than a year and stepped into the role following the untimely death of coach Jock Stein in September 1985 in the build-up to the 1986 World Cup.

Ferguson, who was part of the coaching staff took over and managed the team throughout the tournament in Mexico but Speedie, who made his debut for Scotland in May 1985 and would go on to win 10 caps overall was not selected as part of the squad.

Scotland crashed out of the tournament in the group stage only managing to win one point thanks to a draw with Uruguay. They lost their other matches to 1-0 and 2-1 against Denmark and West Germany respectively.

Back to the Premier League and United's third loss of the season leaves them in sixth with a game extra to play. City meanwhile are just one point behind league leaders Arsenal, who have both played eight games each.

