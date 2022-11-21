Former England player and BBC host Alex Scott has been widely praised for wearing the OneLove armband after seven football associations in Europe backed down following threats from Fifa.

England captain Harry Kane was due to wear the armband during England's first game against Iran in Qatar, which was aimed at a form of protest against all forms of discrimination that are present in the host nation.

However, Fifa said that players would be booked or forced to leave the pitch if they chose to wear the armband. Instead the players would now be wearing a Fifa approved armband which featured a 'No Discrimination' message.

Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands were also set to wear the armband. In statement the collective federations said: “Fifa has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play. As national federations, we can’t put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in Fifa World Cup games."

Although the England players on the pitch weren't able to wear the armband at least one former England player on pitch side did.

Speaking to Kelly Somers before the game, Scott's armband was clearly visible but made little reference to it apart from Somers giving it a brief mention.

Viewers at home though were quick to praise the former footballer for her powerful message to Fifa.













































