Why are the animals missing from football teams badges?

If you’re a football fan on social media today, you may have noticed your team’s badge is looking a little different.

In fact, many crests are looking completely unrecognisable as part of a new initiative, with animals missing from badges.

For some clubs, the animal is essentially the whole badge – Wolverhampton Wanderers, for example, has temporarily changed its badge to completely remove the wolf, and Hull City’s famous tiger is notable by its absence too.

But why are animals missing today? It’s all to do with an UN initiative.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Teams are removing creatures from their badges to mark World Wildlife Day, which falls every year on March 3.

The United Nations first launched the day back in 1973, and teams taking part in the initiative are raising awareness about the plight of wildlife across the world.

A description on the World Wildlife Day website reads: “March 3 is World Wildlife Day. It is a United Nations International day to celebrate all the world's wild animals and plants and the contribution that they make to our lives and the health of the planet.

“This date was chosen as it is the birthday of CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, signed in 1973. This World Wildlife Day is also a celebration of CITES as it turns 50.”

Wolves were one of the teams to take part, posting a picture of the plain badge without the wolf icon, writing in a post: “We are marking World Wildlife Day by removing the wolf from our crest and highlighting how empty a #WorldWithoutNature would be.”

Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Hull City were amongst the other sides to take part in the initiative.

The World Wildlife Fund is also supporting the cause by removing its panda from its logo.

Felicity Glennie Holmes, who is the executive director of communications and marketing at WWF International, previously said [via Sky Sports]: “We want to show what a world without nature would look like because, in less than 50 years, human activity has resulted in wildlife populations plummeting by an average of 68 per cent - and with every part of nature that we extinguish, we lose another important link to human and planetary health.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.