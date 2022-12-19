Argentina made footballing history on Sunday afternoon after beating France to win the World Cup, and the country hasn’t stopped celebrating since.

The South American side were 2-0 up before conceding two to take the game to extra time. It then went to 3-3 before Argentina won 4-2 on penalties.

It means that Lionel Messi added the biggest trophy of them all to his collection and scored two goals as well as scoring a penalty in the shootout.

For many football fans in the country, it was just too much to handle all at once.

Podcaster Roger Bennett posted a clip on Twitter showing a proud Argentine taking in the emotional moment.

He added the caption: “Andres Cantor, Buenos Aries born Argentinan-American Broadcast legend calling the penalty which won World Cup for Argentina. All that is good about sports and life.”

Cantor screams “goal!” before being overcome with emotion and crying tears of joy as he huge his co-commentator, celebrating Argentina’s first World Cup win since 1986.

While many people in the footballing world won’t understand Spanish, the universal language of football will make sense to all.

France came close to securing their second successive World Cup, after coming back to draw the game in normal time after looking like it was beyond them.

Kylian Mbappe became only the second person to score a hattrick in a World Cup final after Geoff Hurst in 1966, but it wasn’t enough to secure victory for the French.

In the end it was Argentina's day as goalkeeper Emi Martinez proved the hero. Argentina scored all their penalties while France missed two. It completed Messi's destiny of becoming arguably the greatest football ever.

