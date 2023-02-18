Fans left saying the same thing after Arsenal dramatically beat Aston Villa

Arsenal have returned to winning ways in the Premier League following a dramatic 4-2 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon which took them back to the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta's faced another tough test against the West Midlands side who twice led during the match thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho. However, the Gunners rallied and twice equalised thanks to superb strikes from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The game looked to be heading for a draw but a late strike from former Chelsea man Jorginho rattled the crossbar and unfortunately for Villa's goalkeeper, Emi Martinez, the ball came down and landed on his head, bouncing into the back of the net, resulting in an own goal.

Things got worse for Martinez, who then tried to earn his team an equaliser by going up the other end of the pitch for a corner. It didn't work out for the Argentina World Cup winner, as the ball was cleared away by Arsenal allowing their Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli to score the fourth and final goal of the game.

Given that Martinez has a reputation of riling up opposition players and fans with his antics fans couldn't help but revel in the goalkeeper's misery.

























This was Arsenal's first win in five games, which saw them briefly surrender the summit of the Premier League to Manchester City after the champions beat them at the Emirates on Wednesday. City have the chant to go back level with Arsenal if they can beat Nottingham Forest away at the City Ground.

