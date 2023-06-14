Arsenal star supports nervous fan before job interview with wholesome message

An Arsenal fan got an unexpected boost ahead of a job interview after receiving a message from player Vivianne Miedema.

Dutch forward Miedema had a few words of encouragement for a nervous supporter after they shared their worries about the upcoming interview as it was on Zoom.

A Twitter user by the name of Beth, who makes clear she’s a big fan of Arsenal Women’s FC, was looking for support – but she never would have expected one of her favourite footballers.

“I got an interview for my dream job but i dont know if i can do the interview… its via zoom and the only people i can call are my girlfriend, mum and sister,” Beth wrote, without tagging anyone.

To her amazement, Miedema replied out of the blue to Beth and had some inspiring words.

“I’m pretty sure you will be just fine. Relax and just show them your qualities, good luck,” the 26-year-old.

Not quite believing her luck, Beth replied: “thank you so much… oh my god I love you.”

It’s not every day you get one of your favourite footballers encouraging you, and social media users were full of goodwill messages for her.

Miedema has played for Arsenal since 2017 Getty Images

“The way I checked to see if it's THE Vivianne Miedema,” one said, to which Beth replied: “pls so did i. i was so confused.”

Another added: “If the GOAT has faith in you, you can smash it! Goodluck.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal Women side narrowly missed out on the Women’s Super League title last season, finishing a point behind Chelsea despite losing just once all season and beating West Ham on the final day.

