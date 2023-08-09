Arsenal and Liverpool bring in new deals that will please fans

Arsenal and Liverpool have both signed new deals which will offer new ways for fans to follow their progress this season.

Both football clubs have named Google Pixel as their mobile phone partner with the brand set to provide new content for the men’s and women’s teams of both clubs.

As part of the new deals, Pixel will collaborate with Liverpool to launch the club’s first dedicated women’s soccer show on YouTube.

Arsenal will also work with the brand to provide exclusive pitchside footage of every home Premier League and Women’s Super League (WSL) game.

It comes after Google Pixel was announced as the mobile phone partner of the England national teams in a partnership with the Football Association, focusing on bridging the gap between the men’s and women’s games.

“This latest partnership is one of the many ways we are enhancing the club’s presence and transforming the game for football supporters everywhere,” said Juliet Slot, Arsenal’s chief commercial officer. “I’m particularly proud that it will help to make the game more accessible and boost the visibility of women’s football on the global stage.”

Ben Latty, Liverpool’s commercial director, said: “At LFC, it is important to us that we are not only partnering with the biggest and most exciting brands, but that the brands we are partnering with allow us to offer something of real value to our supporters.

“We are looking forward to seeing how over the course of the partnership we will work together to give fans of our men’s, and women’s first teams exclusive content and experiences that will bring them closer to the game they love.”

Eileen Mannion, Vice President Marketing at Google UK, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Arsenal and Liverpool football clubs. As their Official Mobile Phone partner, Google Pixel will use its legendary AI-powered camera to enhance the matchday experience, bringing fans closer to the game they love, by helping them capture all the emotions of football. We will also work with both clubs to help close the visibility gap for the women's game, delivering on our commitment of making football more accessible and equitable for all fans.”

