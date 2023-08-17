Australia has been knocked out of the Women's World Cup after being beaten by England in the semi-final.

The Matildas fought valiantly in a tense game but were otherwise outclassed by an impressive Lionesses side who took the lead in the first half through an Ella Toone goal. Australia did manage to equalise in spectacular fashion through their star player Sam Kerr but it wasn't enough as England scored two more goals through Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo to send England to their first-ever final.

So the country Down Under is disappointed that they didn't get through to the final match, especially as they would have got an extra bank holiday if they had won the World Cup (which is more than we can say for the UK).

With all that in mind, the Australian media focussed on the story today with a range of front and back pages about the event.

Here's how Australian newspapers reacted:

It is a shame for Australian football fans but great news for Brits. All we can say is - better luck next tournament!

