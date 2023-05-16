Barcelona accidentally recreate classic meme during title winning celebrations

Barcelona have created history after beating rivals Espanyol to reach their first La Liga title since 2019 – but most importantly, they recreated a classic during the celebrations.

Barcelona beat their city rivals 4-2 and moments after the game saw Espanyol fans run onto the field, chasing off the players in chaotic scenes.

The dramatic images played out after the club’s first La Liga win in four years - and one person who looked to be enjoying all of it was Joan Laporta.

Laporta is the president of FC Barcelona and has been a key figure since the club were on the brink of financial ruin a few years back.

Now, footage has been revealed of him entering the team dressing room after the game and people have been pointing out that it’s a perfect recreation of one of the classic sporting memes.

It’s a new take on the viral clip which sees basketball coach Roy William dancing in his team’s locker room - and the internet was here for it.

The game itself saw Robert Lewandowski score twice, while Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé also scored to secure the title with four rounds remaining and two years after Messi left amid the club’s financial struggles.

Barcelona now has 27 league titles, eight fewer than Real Madrid.

“It’s a magnificent feeling, a feeling of job well done,” Barcelona coach Xavi said. “This is important to give the club’s project some stability. The league title shows that things have been done the right way and that we have to stay on this path.”

