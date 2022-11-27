Morocco have staged the latest big upset at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating Belgium, the team ranked second in the world, by two goals to nil in their second group stage, for only their third World Cup win in history.

Goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal secured the win for the north African side, who are ranked 22nd in the world and they really deserved it.

Roberto Martinez's Belgium side looked lifeless and void of inspiration throughout the entire game and struggled to create any chances in the game, unlike Morocco who would have won 3-0 if a free kick in the first half wasn't ruled out for offside.

Belgium, who were lucky to beat Canada in their first game, now have a huge task on their hands to try and get out of the group and must hope that Canada can beat Croatia, a team that finished second at the last World Cup, in their second group game.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

If not Belgium will must try and get at least a point against Croatia next week and hope that results go their way in the next round of games, otherwise they'll be facing an unlikely elimination in the group stages.

Given that Belgium were one of the fancied teams coming into this competition and are littered with top stars like Kevin DeBruyne, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, reactions to their loss have come thick and fast, especially given the historical context of the game.





























































Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.