Morocco have staged the latest big upset at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beating Belgium, the team ranked second in the world, by two goals to nil in their second group stage, for only their third World Cup win in history.
Goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal secured the win for the north African side, who are ranked 22nd in the world and they really deserved it.
Roberto Martinez's Belgium side looked lifeless and void of inspiration throughout the entire game and struggled to create any chances in the game, unlike Morocco who would have won 3-0 if a free kick in the first half wasn't ruled out for offside.
Belgium, who were lucky to beat Canada in their first game, now have a huge task on their hands to try and get out of the group and must hope that Canada can beat Croatia, a team that finished second at the last World Cup, in their second group game.
If not Belgium will must try and get at least a point against Croatia next week and hope that results go their way in the next round of games, otherwise they'll be facing an unlikely elimination in the group stages.
Given that Belgium were one of the fancied teams coming into this competition and are littered with top stars like Kevin DeBruyne, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, reactions to their loss have come thick and fast, especially given the historical context of the game.
\u201cWhat a massive win for Morocco \ud83c\uddf2\ud83c\udde6 \n\nPlayed 2018 finalists Croatia \ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddf7 and ended in a goalless draw 0-0. \n\nAnd now have just defeated Belgium \ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddea ranked number 2 in the World 2-0. \n\nWhat a team! They now go top of their group. \n\n#FIFAWorldCup\u201d— Mimi Fawaz (@Mimi Fawaz) 1669560954
\u201cEvery single Evertonian has seen this Belgium performance too many times to remember \ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddea #FIFAWorldCup\u201d— Chris Smith (@Chris Smith) 1669560620
\u201cRoberto Martinez has turned Belgium into 2014/15 Everton.\n\nFair play.\u201d— Footy Accumulators (@Footy Accumulators) 1669559689
\u201cMorocco have scored the goal for all Congolese victims who suffered in the hands of king Leopold from Belgium\u201d— King Haaland (@King Haaland) 1669559723
\u201cBelgium are playing like peak 'golden generation' England\u201d— Craham Gorking (@Craham Gorking) 1669560697
\u201cIf Belgium was a football club\n\nhttps://t.co/M7BiY9QHrB\u201d— Troll Football (@Troll Football) 1669560747
\u201cSomehow this result will mean Belgium move to the top of the fifa rankings\u201d— Nooruddean (@Nooruddean) 1669561482
\u201cEre lads, you can say "WHAT THE FUCK WERE ENGLAND DOING, GETTING 0-0 WITH THE USA!??!?!" but Morocco just obliterated BELGIUM.\n\n#BELMAR\u201d— Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00 (@Sooz Kempner\ud83d\udc00) 1669561056
\u201cBelgium \ud83e\udd1d Spurs \n\nGolden generation achieving absolutely nothing.\u201d— Patrick Timmons (@Patrick Timmons) 1669560948
\u201cTHIS ONE GOES OUT TO RWANDA AND THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO WE LOVE YOU GUYS!! #MAR #BEL\u201d— Muhammad Butt (@Muhammad Butt) 1669560979
