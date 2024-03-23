'Bigger scandal' of England kit is price says football writer

England's new home kit by Nike has been at the centre of controversy with the colour of the St George's cross being 'playfully updated' on the back of the collar - but a football writer says the 'bigger scandal' is the price of it.

The new home shirt is in the traditional white with a blue trim down the side and around the collar, which is where the colour of St George's cross has been changed from red to various shades of blue, pink and purple.

It sparked a huge backlash, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer and loads of others on social media saying the shirt should be pulled and the colour of the cross not changed.

But it's not the first time England kits have had different colour crosses on it, with kits by renowned designer Peter Saville featuring a number of different colour crosses - he even said he would paint it in a 'million different colours' if he could.

And football writer Henry Winter says the problem isn't with the colour of the cross but the price tag.

There are two different kinds of home kit for sale on the Nike website - 'authentic', which the players themselves wear, and 'stadium', typically worn by fans.

The price of an 'authentic' adult England shirt is £124.99 and £84.99 for a 'stadium' version.

And the kids version of the 'authentic' shirt is £119.99 and £64.99 for 'stadium'.

He blasted those prices as 'greed' saying that's where the 'bigger scandal' lies.

Tweets replying to Henry were mostly supportive of him.

















The FA has spoken out against the backlash of the colour of the cross and says it will be worn as planned in the upcoming friendly against Brazil on March 23.

A spokesperson for the FA said: "The new England 2024 home kit has a number of design elements which were meant as a tribute to the 1966 World Cup winning team.

"The coloured trim on the cuffs is inspired by the training gear worn by England’s 1966 heroes and the same colours also feature on the design on the back of the collar.

"It is not the first time that different coloured St George’s cross-inspired designs have been used on England shirts.

"We are very proud of the red and white St George's cross - the England flag.

"We understand what it means to our fans, and how it unites and inspires, and it will be displayed prominently at Wembley tomorrow - as it always is - when England play Brazil."

The new home shirt has already been seen in action on March 22 as England's U21s won 5-1 at Azerbaijan against their U21 side in a Euros qualifier, and in England U18s penalty shootout win against Germany U18s in the Pinatar Super Cup.

The FA and Nike have been contacted for further comment.

