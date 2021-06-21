Scotland fans are reeling from the news that key player Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19, meaning he will miss their final Euro 2020 group match.

After a strong performance against England on Friday, the Chelsea midfielder received the “Star of the Match” award in his debut for the national team.

The Scottish FA (SFA) confirmed on Monday that the 20-year-old had contracted coronavirus and must therefore self-isolate for 10 days.

“The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for Covid-19,” the SFA said.

“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s Uefa Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.”

Match play is not considered close contact, and so the rest of the Scotland team are able to play with a negative result.

England’s players and support team all returned negative tests on Sunday.

Scotland are set to meet Croatia on Tuesday in a crucial clash at Hampden Park.

As it stands, the Scots are currently at the bottom of Group D in fourth place with one point, and Croatia – who also have one point – are only ahead in third place due to goal difference.

So it’s set to be a tense spectacle – especially now one of the Scots best players is out of action.

Fans took to Twitter to share their despair at the news.

While others lamented what a cruel twist of fate it all was:

Meanwhile, others joked that England players didn’t have to worry about contracting Covid from Gilmour as they couldn’t get near him during Friday’s match.

Though, jokes aside, many have questioned how Gilmour caught the virus and how his teammates weren’t affected and can still play.

No other players are understood to have been identified as close contacts, so the rest of the squad can continue as normal, according to Sky Sports News.

Elsewhere, Scotland fans were working out when Gilmour would be able to play again if they were to qualify in their group.

Sadly for fans, even if the team does advance to the knock-out stages of the competition, Gilmour will still be ruled out of playing in the last-16 round.

Get well soon Billy, and good luck to Scotland in their match tomorrow!