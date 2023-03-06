Blackpool FC helping to raise cash to support family of man who died after match

Blackpool football club is helping raise money for the family of a fan who died after a match.

On Monday, Blackpool tweeted a link to a GoFundMe supporting the family of Tony Johnson, a 55-year-old man who died after a match between Blackpool and Burnley on Saturday.

“A fundraising page has been set up by our fans to support the family of Tony Johnson. If you can, please donate here,” Blackpool wrote.

The GoFundMe, set up by one of Johnson’s friends, is to help Johnson’s partner and family pay for the funeral and “other financial commitments that they have at this time.”

Johnson, who was a lifelong Seasider, tragically died after an alleged fight broke out between Blackpool and Burnley fans outside of a pub.

According to a report from Lancashire police, Johnson suffered a “serious head injury” during the altercation and had CPR administered by police who arrived at the scene.

He was taken to a hospital but died overnight.

Already the GoFundMe has exceeded its goal of reaching £10,000, with over 300 people donating.

Blackpool released a statement saying they are "deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life."

They invited supporters to lay flowers at the Mortensen Statue in honor of Johnson as well as sign an open book of condolences.

According to the police report, a 33-year-old man from Burnely was arrested “on suspicion of wounding.” He was bailed out and is pending further enquiries until 1 June.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward, particularly if they have cell phone footage.

“At the heart of this is a grieving family, who are incredibly distressed by what has happened, so we also ask that if you have any footage you do not share it on social media,” Tracey McMurdo, SCI of Lancashire Police said in a statement.

