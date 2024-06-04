Brits and Americans rage in debate over baseball or cricket being the harder sport

It's a debate that has been raging for decades and a viral social clip has helped to reignite it once more - is cricket or baseball the harder sport?

A clip was shared on X / Twitter by an account called 'Baseball's Greatest Moments' of what appears to be New York Yankees' #99 throwing in the ball from deep with superb accuracy to run the batter out.

It's since been reposted by an account called @FourNaanJeremy with the caption: "I genuinely think if the average American watched a single game of top level cricket their head would Simply Explode."

And it's sparked a huge debate between both sides of the Atlantic.

Brits and Americans seem to have very different views on this, with those from each country seemingly defending their own national sport.

Brits have said if Americans saw how fielders throw the ball in cricket, they would be amazed how accurate they are most of the time with Americans saying baseball is much more technical than cricket.

And what better time for this debate to resurface as the 2024 T20 Cricket Would Cup has not long got underway with America one of the host nations for the tournament.





































Baseball is played between two teams of nine players who play nine innings - both teams take it in turns to bat and field and this makes up one inning.

The pitcher throws the ball towards the batter and they must hit it and make it around all four bases to score - a home run is scored when the batter hits the ball out of the park.

Cricket is played between two teams of eleven players - the two sides take it in turns to bat and bowl.

Bowling is different to baseball as the bowler usually bowls the ball into the pitch which then bounces up for the batter to hit; there are a number of different ways a batter can get out to lose their wicket too. Scoring is different as well, as two batters are at the crease at any one time and run between the wickets to score runs.

