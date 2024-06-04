A number of Chelsea fans have all been saying something similar on social media after Mauricio Pochettino posted an emotional farewell message to the club on Instagram.

Pochettino left by mutual consent after guiding Chelsea to sixth in the Premier League and a return to European football, as well as a FA Cup semi-final and League Cup final.

At the time of his departure, a number of players shared very telling messages on social media thanking him for what he had done for them.

Enzo Maresca, whose last job was at Leicester City where the Foxes won the Championship, has been confirmed as his replacement.

Since then, Pochettino posted a farewell message to Chelsea on June 4.

Pochettino said: "To the owners, the sporting directors we appreciate the opportunity to return to the Premier League at this great club @Chelsea and for the support you gave us, as well as from all the players, staff and fans - thank you.

"We understand how important this football club is to you all and that is why we work so hard to give you a Chelsea you can be proud of.

"I am so pleased with the level the team reached and the way the players and staff have all worked so hard to increase their standards, they deserve great credit and I hope you felt that too in how they performed on the pitch.

"We know there have been ups and downs but we always believed in this team and that we would arrive at a consistent level.

"I believe the experiences of this season and big improvement we saw, I hope will only make the players stronger for the future. It has been a pleasure to work with them all and we appreciate the strong bonds we created in this last year together.

"I want to wish all of you the best for next season and beyond. Big hug from us."

And a number of Chelsea fans and Pochettino's followers have been saying a similar thing that they think he should never have left and the club has made a "mistake".

One user said: "I won’t lie I wanted you out for most of the season, somehow you clawed it back and got us Europe, I actually changed my view on you, I think you should've had longer. Thanks for everything you clearly got the backing from all the players."

Another commented: "Should've never sacked you."

"Won't forgive the owners for this, gran respeto Pochettino" said another.

Another comment said: "Thank you for everything you did for this team, especially the players you developed over the year. You deserved so much more time, and I'm sorry this happened to you. I wish you the best wherever you go next gaffer. Much love."

"They have made a mistake... Which they will regret," read another.

