Chelsea fans think they've found moment it was 'over' for Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea fans on social media think they've found the moment it was "over" for Mauricio Pochettino after it was announced he left the club by "mutual consent" on May 21.

Despite winning the final five league games in a row which resulted in a sixth-place Premier League finish with European football confirmed next season, the two camps have parted ways.

Some fans didn't warm to him given his previous stints at Tottenham Hotspur and an inconsistent start to the season meaning the Blues were languishing in mid-table for most of the campaign.

But as well as the Premier League finish, Pochettino led Chelsea to an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

And it's in the aftermath of the latter where fans think they've spotted the moment it was all "over" for Pochettino.

Chelsea lost the Carabao Cup final 1-0 to Liverpool in extra-time after Virgil van Dijk headed home from a corner in the 118th minute.

When the Chelsea players and coaching staff went up to collect their runners-up medals, Sky Sports coverage appeared to capture Pochettino snubbing a handshake from the club's owner and chairman Todd Boehly.

It was over for Pochettino after he ignored and didn’t shake Todd Boehly’s hand here😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/mCuo1Ehaqr

— The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) May 21, 2024





Most user comments agree he snubbed Boehly - but some think Pochettino did shake with his left hand.

Mmmm that's so disrespectful to someone paying your wages

— Busayomi 🦅 (@TommySheb) May 21, 2024





Is it me or did he shake his hand using his left hand?

— Joe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Joeccfc827) May 21, 2024





Even the dog blanked Boehly 🤣🤣

— Chris Carless (@oasisgas) May 22, 2024





It was all over when he bottled winning the league cup against Liverpool under 14s!

— Ben Cummings (@Ben_Kumma) May 21, 2024





He knew his fate early. Hence the press conference.



He just trying to proof points this past month imo

— Unbrainable Lvl9000 (@blakmvnta1) May 22, 2024





He got stood up idek many managers who would want that Chelsea job no manager would succeed with 40+ signings not through his choice of his own 😂

— Alex🇾🇪 🏈 🟠🟤 (@Smithy3737) May 21, 2024





The club officially announced Pochettino had left the club by mutual consent on May 21.



Sporting Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season.

"He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

Mauricio Pochettino said: "Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history.

"The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

Chelsea said it will make no further comment until a new head coach is announced.

