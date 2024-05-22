Chelsea players' response to Mauricio Pochettino's departure is very telling

Chelsea players have been reacting on social media to Mauricio Pochettino's departure from his role as head coach - and their thoughts seem to be very telling.

The club officially announced Pochettino had left the club by mutual consent on May 21.



Sporting Directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season.

"He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career."

Mauricio Pochettino said: "Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club's history.

"The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come."

A number of Chelsea players have been paying tribute to their now former head coach on Instagram, including Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Moises Caicedo's Instagram story @moises_caicedo55



Mykhailo Mudryk's Instagram story @mmudryk10

Noni Madueke's Instagram story @nonzinoo10

Malo Gusto's Instagram story @malo27_gusto

Marc Cucurella's Instagram story @cucurella3

Carney Chukwuemeka's Instagram story @chukwuemeka10

Despite winning the final five league games in a row which resulted in a sixth-place Premier League finish with European football confirmed next season, Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino parted ways.

Some fans didn't warm to him given his previous stints at Tottenham Hotspur and an inconsistent start to the season meaning the Blues were languishing in mid-table for most of the campaign.

But now Blues fans seem to be in utter shock that Pochettino has now left.

As well as the Premier League finish, Pochettino led Chelsea to an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

In the aftermath of the latter though, fans think they spotted the moment it was all "over" for Pochettino.

