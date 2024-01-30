Wild WWE fact coincides with CM Punk's tricep tear

CM Punk's big return to WWE has come to a temporary and painful halt after suffering a major injury at the Royal Rumble which has derailed his hopes of competing at this year's WrestleMania.

The Straight Edge Superstar made his return to WWE in November after being fired by All Elite Wrestling in September following an altercation at the All In show at Wembley Stadium in August.

The Royal Rumble match on Saturday was Punk's first televised match in 10 years for the WWE and after entering at number 27 managed to make it to the final two but was eliminated by Cody Rhodes, who won his second consecutive Royal Rumble match.

The loss was further compounded for Punk who learned afterward that he had suffered a torn tricep during the match, which appeared to happen after he had taken a Future Shock DDT by Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on Monday Night Raw Punk addressed his injury saying: ""I've never believed in luck but I feel a little bit unlucky. In the course of the Rumble, I tore my right tricep."

He added: "And as much as I tried and I asked, maybe I can just tape it. Maybe I can make it to Elimination Chamber and I can try to win that and I can get my main event at WrestleMania. But it's just not in the cards."

The injury will now rule out Punk from participating at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia this year and is likely to be recovering for the next four to six months.

An eerie fact has been pointed out on X/Twitter by IANdrew Dice Clay about the date that the injury occurred which was on January 27th 2024.

The injury happened exactly 10 years to the day since Punk infamously walked out on WWE the day after the 2014 Royal Rumble, on 27th January 2014, where he cited issues with the booking and concerns for his overall health.

The tricep injury is the second time Punk has torn his tricep in two years. He has only wrestled 16 matches since May 2022. Although this injury looks unlikely to push Punk out of WWE but the issues continue to pile up for the 45-year-old.

