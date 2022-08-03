There's been sporting triumph from athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham- but the volunteers have also proven they too can entertain a crowd... with their dazzling dance moves.

Two volunteers, in particular, appeared to have a whale of a time as they raked the sand at the beach volleyball games when the classic Queen song I Want To Break Free blasted out of the speakers.

Channelling their inner Freddie Mercury, cameras filmed the pair as they busted out moves - from air guitaring with the rake to pointing at the crowd and dramatically kicking up sand.

They even used the rake as a prop, pretending it was a vacuum cleaner just like the frontman did in the iconic music video where the band members dressed in drag and Mercury - sporting a PVC skirt and pink top - hoovers the floor.

And the spectators absolutely loved the dance routine as the footage should them dancing and clapping along.

BBC Sport shared the clip to their Twitter and wrote: "1st August 2022... an ICON was born.

"A chance was taken here today."

Commonwealth Sport also appreciated the dance moves and posted a clip of another volunteer displaying their dance abilities and used a sped-up version song, He's Mine by MoKenStef that's popular on TikTok in the background.

And the account even participated in the "She's a 10" trend with the on-screen text which read: "When they're a 10 but steal the show..."

In the caption, it joked: "11/10 would employ again."





The video has received 466,000 views, 70,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people who were here for the dramatic dancing.

One person said: "They're the main character, we are just living in their world."

"They ARE the moment," another person agreed.

Someone else added: "Best serve of the whole day."

Though it wasn't just the volunteers who caught dance fever as one England netball player Helen Housby was spotted having a little boogie and recreating the viral dance from Lizzo's hit About Damn Time.

The clip has received a whopping 8.3m views, nearly 600,000 likes, along with thousands of comments - though not on the topic of her dance moves, but rather her uncanny resemblance to WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen.

@commonwealthsport Lizzo 🤝 Netball #CommomwealthGames #B2022 #Netball #Sport #netballtok #netballchallenge #netballers #netballer

One person wrote: "Not me seeing Lizzo and thinking Elizabeth Olsen had changed career."

"This is one of her lives in the multiverse," Commonwealth Sport jokingly replied.

Another person said: "Are y'all telling me that isn't Elizabeth Olsen?"

"In what Universe is Wanda playing sports?" someone else asked.

There are five more days left of the Commonwealth Games, so perhaps we'll see some more impromptu dance and celebrity doppelgängers within this time.

