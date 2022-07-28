In Pictures: Raging Bull kicks off Commonwealth Games opening ceremony
Fireworks are set off as Duran Duran perform during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022.
PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

The Commonwealth Games opening ceremony saw the Red Arrows and a huge raging bull kick off a carnival of colour in Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium on Thursday night.

Performances from Brummie musicians, 1980s new wavers Duran Duran and Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, provided the soundtrack to an evening that had plenty of references to the host city.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyThe Red Arrows flypast goes over the stadium during the opening ceremony (Zac Goodwin/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Zac Goodwin

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyPerformers during the opening ceremony (David Davies/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyThe Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive in style (Davies Davies/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - David Davies

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall drove into the venue in a vintage Aston Martin as part of a convoy of 72 cars which formed a Union flag when viewed from above.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyA giant puppet depicting Edwin Elgar takes centre stage (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyActivist Malala Yousafzai, who settled in Birmingham when she came to the UK, addresses the crowd (David Davies/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyPerformers around the Raging Bull (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyBMX riders thrill the crowd (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyDrag queen Ginny Lemon performs high above the ground (David Davies/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyThe huge Raging Bull breathes steam (Tim Goode/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Tim Goode

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyThe Women appears on top of the Raging Bull (David Davies/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyThere were plenty of references to Birmingham’s industrial history (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyParticipants thrilled the crowd with sky high performances (Tim Goode/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Tim Goode

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyPerformers dance on a water-soaked stage (Zac Goodwin/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Zac Goodwin

Teams from around the Commonwealth paraded before the capacity crowd.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyGhana’s athletes enter the stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

Birmingham band Duran Duran performed some of their hits at the close of the ceremony.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games \u2013 Opening CeremonyDuran Duran perform at the Alexander Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

